Rosanne Cash Comes to Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse will present four-time Grammy Award winner Rosanne Cash on Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. She will be joined by her husband, Grammy-winning songwriter and guitarist John Leventhal.

One of the country's pre-eminent singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 additional Grammy nominations. Three of her Grammy wins were for the album "The River and the Thread,” which earned "Best Americana Album" for the album itself, and "Best American Roots Performance" and "Best American Roots Song" for "A Feather's Not a Bird,” included on the album. She also won a Grammy for "I Don't Know Why You Don't Want Me" in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category.

Cash was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award for Sound Recordings in 2012 and the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. She was a Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist in 2015-16 and was a 2015 Artist-In-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She is currently Artist-in-Residence at NYU. She is one of only a handful of women to be elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2017-18, she was a resident artistic director at SFJAZZ and continued her partnership in 2022. In 2018, Cash was awarded the “Spirit of Americana” Free Speech Award by the AMA and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee. In 2021, Cash was the first female composer to receive the MacDowell Medal, awarded since 1960 to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture.

2025 began with “The Essential Collection,” a new 40 song/40 year 2CD compilation highlighting Rosanne's deep catalogue of songs including 10 number one hits. The album coincides with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit, “Rosanne Cash: Time Is a Mirror.” Running through March 2026, the exhibit explores Cash's more than 40-year journey as an artist, songwriter, and storyteller, and how she has embodied both tradition and innovation across her musical career.