Photo Flash: First Look at QUARTET at TheatreWorks New Milford

On Friday April 26, TheatreWorks New Milford will open Ronald Harwood's poignant comedy, Quartet.

Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred reside in a home for retired opera singers in Kent, England. Each year, on the tenth of October, there is a concert to celebrate Verdi's birthday. Jean, who used to be married to Reggie, arrives at the home and disrupts their equilibrium. She still acts like a diva and refuses to sing; but the show must go on!

Production dates for Quartet will be April 26, 27, May 2,3,4,10,11,12,17,18, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday May 12. Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel with ID will be admitted for $20.00.



On Thursday, April 25th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 2nd at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

TheatreWorks has been awarded "Best Small Theater in Connecticut" by Connecticut Magazine (2017), Best Community Theater in Connecticut (2014), and is a recipient of the Northwest CT Arts Council CultureMAX Award. They are a not-for-profit theatre company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.

Photo Credit: Richard Pettibone