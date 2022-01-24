Palace Theater to Launch Annual Raffle

The Palace Theater's Annual Raffle will launch on Friday, January 28, 2022 at An American in Paris. Patrons attending the hit Broadway musical will be among the first to be able to purchase 2022 Raffle tickets. The Raffle's lucky first prize winner will receive $3,000 in cash. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office at 100 E. Main St. The drawing will take place Monday, June 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM.

According to Palace Theater Group CEO Frank Tavera, "The Raffle is a fun way for the community to participate in the Palace's Annual Fund Campaign. Helping the theater and having a chance to win cash is good for everyone."

This year, the Raffle offers more opportunities for participants to win. Each month, raffle ticket purchasers will be entered into a drawing for a $25 LaBonne's gift card.

RAFFLE PRIZES



Six (6) prizes to be awarded

Only 2,000 raffle tickets printed

Proceeds will benefit the Palace Theater Annual Fund

First Prize: $3,000 Cash Prize

Second Prize: $1,500 Cash Prize

Third Prize: $500 Gift Card Redeemable at Amazon.com

Fourth Prize: $500 Gift Certificate Redeemable at LaBonne's Market

Fifth Prize: $500 Gift Card Redeemable at Target

Sixth Prize: $250 Gift Card Redeemable at Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

For more information: www.palacetheaterct.org