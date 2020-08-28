Palace Theater in Waterbury Announces Rescheduled Date for AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER

The performance will now take place Friday October 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The management of the Palace Theater in Waterbury has confirmed the rescheduled date for An Intimate Evening with David Foster to Friday October 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Patrons should hold onto their original tickets for this event, as they are valid and will be honored for the new engagement date.

As theater management navigates the ever-changing world of live theater and music the patience and loyalty of patrons has been very much appreciated.

If you are not be able to make the new date, there are several options available regarding your tickets:

Option 1: Palace Gift Card or Credit

Convert the value of your tickets into a Palace Gift Card for yourself or someone else, or an Account Credit for future use.

Option 2: Make it a Tax-Deductible Donation

The Palace needs the support of their patrons more than ever during these unprecedented times, so please consider donating the value of your tickets to the Palace Theater as a tax-deductible charitable contribution.

Option 3: A Refund

Although the above options are encouraged, a full refund is also available. For those seeking a refund, please be patient, as it will take time to process. Given the unanticipated number of event cancellations and refund requests, and with our staff placed on a reduced work schedule, we are processing refunds in the order in which they are received. This applies to all requests, whether made by email, phone or in-person.

Box Office Information

You may email tickets@palacetheaterct.org with your selected option or if you have any questions. Please be patient as due to reduced staffing levels, you may not receive an immediate response. If you prefer to speak with someone in person, the modified Box Office hours are:

Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Box Office doors remain locked. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Masks are required.

