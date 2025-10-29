Music Theatre Of Connecticut Will Present Ken Ludwig’s THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage will present Ken Ludwig’s The Fox on the Fairway from November 7 through November 23, 2025, continuing the company’s 39th season.

Directed by Amy Griffin, this fast-paced comedy unfolds on the manicured greens of an elite golf club, where romantic entanglements, mistaken identities, and uproarious misunderstandings collide. Performances will be held Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

A loving tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, Ludwig’s The Fox on the Fairway skewers the self-serious world of country club culture. Known for hits like Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, Ludwig brings his signature wit to this spirited tale of rivalry, romance, and golf-course chaos.

The cast features Anette Michelle Sanders (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Mamma Mia!) as Muriel, Missy Dowse (Gypsy, Lucky Stiff) as Pamela, Josh Powell (Upside Down, White Christmas) as Bingham, Sean Hannon (Life Anonymous, Mary Poppins) as Dickie, Ted Gibson (Sesame Street The Musical, Moon Over Buffalo) as Justin, and Erin M. Williams (As You Like It, Into The Woods) as Louise.

The creative team includes stage manager Geovanni Colón, assistant director/fight and intimacy director Dan O’Driscoll, scenic designer Sean Sanford, lighting designer Peter Petrino, Costume Designer Diane Vanderkroef, and sound designer Jon Damast.

Tickets and Information

Performances will take place at MTC MainStage, located at 509 Westport Avenue in Norwalk, Connecticut. Tickets range from $45–$60 (plus fees) and can be purchased by phone at (203) 454-3883 or online.