American Mural Project Launches WORKS FOR ME Free Admission Program

Free admission to see the world's largest indoor collaborative work of art? Works For Me! With this new initiative, American Mural Project is celebrating the people who keep our world moving—one month at a time.

Through its giant five-story, 120-foot long mural and its accompanying audio tour (available in English and Spanish), AMP tells the story of the everyday American worker. Each month in 2026, this one-of-a-kind exhibit will be offering free admission to honor a different sector of workers who make our communities thrive.

AMP Founder and Artistic Director Ellen Griesedieck states, "My vision for the mural is to spotlight the contributions of the American worker and acknowledge the importance of their labors. Each month in 2026, we invite employers and employees in a particular sector to come discover themselves in the mural—and take pride in their hard work."

2026 Free Admission Schedule

MONTH/WORKER GROUP

January: Healthcare

February: Agricultural / Farm

March: Environmental / Conservation

April: Manufacturing / Construction / Trade

May: Retail & Service

June: Social Services & Nonprofit

July: First Responders

August: Teachers / Educators

September: Aviation / Aerospace

October: Automotive / Transportation

November: Food Service & Hospitality

December: Energy Sector (Electric, Gas, Utilities)

During their specific WORKS FOR ME month, workers are encouraged to visit American Mural Project to enjoy free admission. AMP is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from noon to 5pm. Guests attending with workers who are receiving their respective month's WORKS FOR ME Free Admission are $15; $12 for seniors and veterans; $5 for students; free for children under 5 or over the age of 100. The English and Spanish language audio tours are included with admission. The Spanish audio tour is made possible with support from Northwest CT Community Foundation, Connecticut Office of the Arts, NBT Bank, and Globe Cleaners.

American Mural Project is located at 90 Whiting Street in Winsted, CT. For more detailed information on the mural, AMP programs and how to plan your visit, go to AmericanMuralProject.org.