Photos: A SHERLOCK CAROL At Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse will stage “A Sherlock Carol,” a family-friendly holiday production based on two classic tales, “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” a classic Sherlock Holmes story, and “A Christmas Carol,” for eight performances, from Saturday, December 13 through Sunday, December 21. Check out photos of the production.

The inventive plot of intrigue and suspense, infused with holiday cheer and music, features familiar characters from the literature of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens. The play returns to the Playhouse by popular demand for the third consecutive year.

Nominated for a 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play and selected as a “Critics’ Pick” by The New York Times, the play is written and directed by Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. This holiday season, there are over 30 productions of “A Sherlock Carol” happening around the world, in Australia, Canada, England, and the U.S.

The play is set in 1894 London on Christmas Eve as a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Cast members are James Taylor Odom as Sherlock Holmes; Byron St. Cyr as Ebenezer Scrooge; Joe Delafield as Dr. Watson and others; Dan Domingues as Dr. Timothy Cratchit and others; Alexandra Kopko as The Countess of Morcar and others; and Anissa Felix as Emma Wiggins and others.

Performance schedule is Sat., Dec. 13 at 7 pm.; Sun., Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.; Wed., Thurs., and Fri., Dec. 17-19 at 7 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 20 at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sun., Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. The play is recommended for age 7and up. Running time is 108 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

For “A Sherlock Carol” information and tickets, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/a-sherlock-carol-2025/.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg