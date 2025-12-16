YSANNE Comes to TheaterWorks Hartford For Living Room Concert

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheaterWorks Hartford, under the direction of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, will present the 25/26 Living Room Concert Series, an intimate concert that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together at TheaterWorks Hartford for an experience that feels like home.

TWH will continue its 25-26 season with a special performance by Hartford-based musician, YSANNE. Join TWH at Bar Max (1 Haynes St., Downtown Hartford) on Thursday, January 15 at 6:30pm.

The warm-up and light bites begin at 6pm. The series is curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan, and general admission tickets are $20. More information is available at twhartford.org.

About YSANNE:

YSANNE’s music blends jazz and soul with captivating storytelling. Recent highlights include singing the National Anthem at the Hartford Mayor’s Inaugural Ball 2024, placing 3rd in Hartford’s Got Talent May 2023, and residencies at various Hartford venues. Ysanne has performed at the Hartford Foundation Gala, Hartbeat Music Festival, Indie Soul Fest, and community events like DominGo. She also starred as Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille” at Seacoast Repertory Theatre.