Four-Show Subscriptions Now On Sale For Playhouse on Park's 17th Main Stage Season

There are four Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 17th Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Subscribe now to see Gutenberg! The Musical! by Anthony King and Scott Brown, The Mountaintop by Katori Hall, The Lifespan Of A Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and The Wild Party by Andrew Lippa, based on the poem Joseph Moncure March.

Purchase your subscription now to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Plus, skip the service fees, exchange tickets within a run at no charge, enjoy exclusive subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $112-$176, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers).

About GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt! This wildly clever, high-energy musical spoof takes you on a joyfully absurd ride through one of history's most unlikely Broadway pitches. Bud and Doug, a pair of aspiring playwrights, perform an audition for investors to fund their new, ill-advised project: a big, splashy musical about none other than the inventor of the printing press – Johann Gutenberg! Armed with hats, props, and unshakable enthusiasm, Bud and Doug perform every role in their crass historical epic with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract. It's art imitating life imitating art!

About THE MOUNTAINTOP

It's April 3, 1968, and an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis after delivering one of his most memorable speeches. When a mysterious young maid named Camae delivers room service, the two engage in humorous conversation that progresses into a soul-searching discussion about their mutual hopes and fears. When Camae reveals a secret, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy. This Olivier Award-winning play offers an intimate and empathetic portrait of one of history's most consequential leaders told by one of today's most important writers, Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall (The Hot Wing King).

About THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Based on the critically-acclaimed book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, an eager intern at a top literary magazine is given a career-making assignment: fact-checking a new work by celebrated author John D'Agata, who has just written a groundbreaking magazine essay. But is the story true? When the world's most neurotically precise fact-checker starts dissecting the author's work, it begins to split at the seams. As the final deadline looms, hard facts square off against emotional truths in a funny and searing high-stakes showdown.

About THE WILD PARTY

Winner of the 2000 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Musical, THE WILD PARTY plunges audiences into the heart of the roaring 1920s, where jazz, lust, and danger collide. Queenie and Burrs are a dysfunctional couple of vaudeville performers whose relationship teeters on the brink. In an attempt to salvage their passion, they throw a lavish, anything-goes party in their Manhattan apartment. The parade of colorful and unpredictable guests includes a provocative stranger who catches Queenie's eye and ignites Burrs' jealousy. What begins as a night of carefree indulgence turns into a tense and dangerous game where loyalties are tested, secrets come to light, and relationships spiral out of control. This darkly brilliant show offers a captivating look at the dangers of excess, love, and betrayal, set to a sensational score of jazz, vaudeville, and gospel-inspired music.