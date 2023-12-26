Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Connecticut Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Killian Meehan - ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE COMEDY CABARET - Phoenix Stage Company 36%

Various - CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN: AN EVENING OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN - Madison Lyric Stage 32%

Roman Sanchez & Mikayla Stanley - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 21%

Emily Kilian - ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE COMEDY CABARET - Phoenix Stage Company 12%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Aaron Tveit - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED WITH BRYAN PERRI - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 21%

Patti Lupone - DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY - Westport Country Playhouse 16%

Frank Mastrone - AN EVENING ON BROADWAY - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

Kelli O’Hara - A EVENING WITH JUSTIN PAUL AND FRIENDS - 2023 8%

Jenn Colella - JENN COLELLA WITH JOHN MCDANIEL AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 8%

Schuyler Beeman - REASONS TO BE HAPPY - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Eden Espinosa - EDEN ESPINOSA WITH KOHN MCDANIEL AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 5%

Nikki James - NIKKI M. JAMES WITH NATE BUCCIERI AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 5%

Jessica Vosk - AN EVENING WITH JUSTIN PAUL AND FRIENDS - 2023 4%

Hugh Panaro - HUGH PANARO WITH JOHN MCDANIEL AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 3%

Charles Busch - MY FOOLISH HEART - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Max von Essen - MAX VON ESSEN WITH BILLY STRITCH AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 3%

Michael McDermott and Friends - MICHAEL MCDERMOTT AND FRIENDS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Elizabeth Ward Land - STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT - Sharon Playhouse 3%

David Lutken and the Seat of The Pants Band - CHORDS FOR BOARD - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Carly Sakolove - I'M EVERY WOMAN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Michael Garin & Mardie Millet - HEY LOOK! IT'S MICHAEL & MARDIE - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Paola Pacheco Rarick - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 21%

Kim Saltzman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 11%

Karen McMahon - RENT - Opera House Players 10%

Sandra Hernandez - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 7%

Todd Santa Maria - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 6%

Ralph Perkins - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 6%

Kelly Nayden - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 4%

Chantel Martin - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 3%

Olivia Rivera - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Todd Santa Maria - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Rachel Ballasy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ellington Community Theater B 3%

Lindsey Miller - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 3%

Sarah Kennedy - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Paul Aguirre - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Josephine Harding - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Amanda Backer - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Bonnie Gregson - GUYS & DOLLS - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

Rae Janeil - CROWNS - Little Theatre of Manchester 2%

Lindsay T Miller - THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 2%

John Skufca - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage Theater 2%

Chelsea Dacey - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Castle Craig Players 2%

Kim Saltzman - SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Kelly Nayden - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain Call 1%

Cassie Carroll - JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

Katie Bruneto - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Goshen Players 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Paola Pacheco Rarick - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 16%

Donna Feore - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Opera House 10%

Darlene Zoller - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 9%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Chris McNiff - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Patricia Wilcox - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Doug Shankman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

Sara Brians - GUYS AND DOLLS - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 5%

Todd L. Underwood - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Paola Pacheco Rarick - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 4%

Blanca Grande - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

Justin Boccitto - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Francesca Webster - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Todd L. Underwood - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Kati Stevenson-Nollet - INDECENT - Playhouse On Park 3%

Marjorie Failoni - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Michelle Lemon - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Michael Kevin Baldwin - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Misha Shields - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 2%

Dan O'Driscoll - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

KATIE STEVINSON-NOLLET - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 2%

Elizabeth McGuire - WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Gabriel Barre - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 25%

Brendon Rogers - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 14%

Susan Choquette - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 10%

Sarah Nelson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 6%

Cindy Braunlich - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 6%

Stefanie Genda - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 6%

Christy McIntosh-Newsom - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Kathleen Santomasso - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 3%

Erin Leslie - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Lesley Neilson -Bowman - GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Saylor - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Margaret Teed Jones - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Lou Okell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Lesley Bowman - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Bradford Blake - SMORGASBORD! - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Micah Ohno - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 1%

Julie Learson - EURYDICE - Theatre Fairfield 1%

Jenn Tellier - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Sue Haneman - SCOTLAND ROAD - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Meg Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Hannah McCuskey - FIRST DATE - Suffield Players 1%

Cindy Braunlich - BLACK COMEDY - Farmington Valley Stage Company 1%

Jenn Tellier - LOVE LABOUR'S LOST - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Sue Haneman - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Cindy Braunlich - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Farmington Valley Stage Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 27%

Diane Vanderkroef - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

Izzy Fields - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 7%

Tina McCartney - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Elizabeth Bolster - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 6%

Eduardo Sicangco - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Whitney Locher - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 5%

Kathleen DeAngelis - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Kate Bunce - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Elizabeth A. Saylor - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Bottari & Case - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 3%

Ann Hould-Ward - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Angela Carstensen - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Aidan Griffiths - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE, THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Herin Kaputkin - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Fabian Fidel Aguilar - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

June Gold/Jimmy Johansmeyer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

Travis Chinick - THE BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Gali Noy - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Kat Duffner - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Jahise LeBouef - TROUBLE IN MIND - Hartford Stage 1%

Kathleen DeAngelis - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 40%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 21%

HARTT DANCES - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 10%

THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 8%

PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 8%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Fairfield Center Stage 7%

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%

SMORGASBORD! - TheatreWorks New Milford 2%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 42%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 41%

STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE - Playhouse on Park 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 14%

Andrea Pane - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 12%

Michael Calabrese - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 8%

Eric Boucher - RENT - Opera House Players 7%

Skip Ploss - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 6%

Colin Sheehan - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 4%

Jane Cerosky - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 3%

Ian Galligan - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 3%

Todd Santa Maria - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Matt Austin, Jessica Chesbro - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

John Pike - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Opera House Players 2%

Duane Campbell and Emma Gulick - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Emerick - GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call 2%

Bradford Blake - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Adam Tortorello and Lena Felix - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 2%

Todd Santa Maria - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 2%

Francis A Daley - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 2%

Liz Muller - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage 2%

Lara Morton - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 2%

Deb Failla - ASSASSINS - Curtain Call 2%

Erin Campbell and Becky McLean - SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

George Croom - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 1%

Marc Deaton - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Doreen Cohn - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Farmington Valley Stage Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Sean Harris - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 11%

Kevin Connors - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 10%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 9%

Donna Feore - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

Colin Sheehan - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 8%

Todd L. Underwood - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Jenn Thompson - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Kristin Huffman - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 6%

Melody Meitrott Libonati - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

Amy Griffin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Jacqueline Hubbard - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Daniel C Levine - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 5%

Michael Kevin Baldwin - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 4%

John Doyle - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Todd L. Underwood - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

J. Clayton Winters - WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Gabriel Barre - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Rafael Feliciano-Roman - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 20%

Lucia Dressel - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Warner Theatre 10%

Josh Prouser - CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL - Suffield Players 5%

Marc Deaton - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Warren Dutkiewicz - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 4%

Kevin Pelkey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Nicole Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Bobby Schultz & Carleigh Schultz - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Castle Craig Players 3%

Craig David Rosen - STRAIGHT MEN CAN'T DANCE - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Deborah Burke - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 3%

Terrance J Peters - ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 3%

Tom Holehan - AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 2%

Nancy L. Meyer - AND AWAY WE GO - Curtain Call 2%

Tom Schwans - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatre Fairfield 2%

Nancy L. Meyer - JOYFUL NOISE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Oliver Kochol - DOUBT - Castle Craig Players 2%

Steve Stott - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Evelyn Gard - MEANWHILE, IN LONGBOURN - Performing Arts Collaborative 2%

Ed Bassett - COMPLETE HISTORY OF THEATER ABRIDGED - Phoenix Stage Company 2%

Jerry Goehring - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts 2%

Rosemarie Beskind - RUMORS - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Jane Farnol - HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Doreen Cohn - BLACK COMEDY - Farmington Valley Stage Company 2%

Kirsten Easton Hazza - WIFE WORKER WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Jocelyn Beard - SCOTLAND ROAD - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Keely Baisden Knudsen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 17%

Mike Boland - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 14%

Kelly O'Donnell - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 12%

Kevin Connors - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 7%

Andrus Nichols - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 7%

Todd L. Underwood - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Pamela Hill - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Tracy Liz Miller - THE BARDO STATE - Connecticut Theatre Exchange 4%

Melia Bensussen - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 4%

Gabe Mckinley - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 4%

Brian Feehan - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

James Bundy - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 3%

Jackson Gay - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 3%

Mark lamos - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Westport Country Playhouse 3%

Melissa Crespo - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 2%

Laurie Woolery - MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Christopher D. Betts - TROUBLE IN MIND - Hartford Stage 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 11%

FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 10%

CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 10%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 6%

RENT - Opera House Players 6%

PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 3%

FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of Newtown 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 2%

CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Opera House Players 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 2%

FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 1%

URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 1%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage 1%

GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 14%

12 ANGRY MEN - The Town Players of New Canaan 7%

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 5%

GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 4%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%

INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 3%

DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 3%

GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 2%

OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Westport Country Playhouse 2%

THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jeff Carr - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 26%

Nate Ferreira - RENT - Opera House Players 17%

Jakob Kelsey - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 7%

Stephen Cihanek - TICK TICK BOOM - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 7%

Peter Petrino - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain Call 5%

Tom Janus - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

Tyler Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Mark Hankla - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 4%

Phill Hill - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Al Chiappetta - PERSONALITY CONFLICTS - Sherman Playhouse 3%

Shawna Martine - ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 3%

Stephen Cihanek - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Hilary Lang - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

Jenn Gleason - GUYS AND DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Lou Okell - HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Jasmine Moore - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 2%

Stephen Cihanek - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Dusty Rader - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Castle Craig Players 1%

Phill Hill - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

Jim Nason - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Leif Smith - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Mark Hankla - SMORGASBORD! - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jamie Burnett - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 10%

RJ Romeo - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 9%

Joe Beumer - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 8%

Jeff Croiter - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Kevin Gleason - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%

Paul Miller - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Jamie Burnett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 5%

Kate McGee - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Jiahao Neil Qiu - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Japhy Weidman - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Alan Piotrowicz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Stephen Strawbridge - MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Evan Anderson - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 3%

Elizabeth Stewart - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

Jamie Burnett - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 3%

Alix Lewis - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Jamie Burnett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jessica Ann Drayton - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Aja M. Jackson - THE ART OF BURNING - Hartford Stage 2%

Marcus Abbott - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Krista Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

Alix Lewis - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Alan Edwards - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE, THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Colleen Doherty - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Mike Martone - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 16%

Joy Giuseffi - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 16%

Justin Rugg - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 16%

Nick Stanford - SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 8%

Graham Christian - RENT - Opera House Players 6%

Marc Sokolson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 4%

Michael Zappala - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 3%

Nick Ciasullo - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 3%

Eli Newsom - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Zachary Kampler - GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Andrew Gadwah - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 3%

Jill Brunelle - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 2%

Mark Ceppetelli - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Marc Sokolson - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 2%

Aron J Smith - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Peter Randazzo - THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 2%

Sarah Fox - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Sarah Fay - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Nathaniel Baker - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Debi Salli - FIRST DATE - Suffield Players 1%

Lisa Riggs Hobbs - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 1%

Dan Ringuette - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Goshen Players 1%

Ken Clark - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Windham Theatre Guild 1%

David Anctil - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Mark Ceppetelli - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Cathyann Roding - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 25%

Tony Bellomy - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 10%

Adam Souza - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

Adam Souza - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Melanie Guerin - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 7%

Nygel D. Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Alexander Sovronsky - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 4%

Bill Speed - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 4%

Nick Wilders - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 4%

Bryan Perri - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 4%

Mark Ceppetelli - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Chris Coogan - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

Jacob Carll - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Jacob Carll - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Mike Morris - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Adam Souza - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Joel Wagonner - STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE - THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT - Sharon Playhouse 1%

Mark Ceppetelli - WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Eugene Gwozdz - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 12%

PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 12%

VIVA BROADWAY WATERBURY - Pa'lante Theater Company 9%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 7%

RENT - Opera House Players 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 4%

FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 3%

CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simbury 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Curtain Call 2%

RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 2%

FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

ASSASSINS - Curtain Call 2%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call, Stamford 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center Stage 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Opera House Players 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 18%

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 8%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 7%

GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2022) - Legacy Theatre 4%

MUSICAL OF MUSICALS, THE MUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 3%

OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 28%

CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 26%

WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 8%

STRAIGHT MEN CAN'T DANCE - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 7%

ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL - Madison Lyric Stage 6%

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%

ATHENA - The Hole in Wall Theater 5%

THE SUPER NIFTY HOLIDAY BASH - Ridgefield Theater Barn 4%

YASHICA 8 - Sherman Playhouse 3%

A FOR ALCOHOLIC - Sherman Playhouse 3%

STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 3%

PERSONALITY CONFLICTS - Sherman Playhouse 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 19%

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 14%

CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Opera House 11%

WEBSTER’S BITCH - Playhouse on Park 9%

LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 9%

DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 7%

A PRINCESS TEA - Legacy Theatre 7%

THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

THE ART OF BURNING - Hartford Stage 4%

COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN ABRIDGED - Playhouse on Park 4%

ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 3%

THE BARDO STATE - Connecticut Theatre Exchange 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Justin Rugg - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 11%

Scott Towers - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 9%

Elias Ocasio - VIVA BROADWAY WATERBURY - Pa'lante Theater Company 9%

Jacob Rogotzke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musicals at Richter 8%

Stephen Michelsson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 5%

Joey Valencourt - RENT - Opera House Players 3%

Zane Paris Gerson - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 3%

Katie Morris - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 3%

Kelsey Senteio - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Kelsey Mulligan - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%

Lindsay Ryan - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Opera House Players 2%

Jordan Cyr - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 2%

Johanna Milani - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Aubrey Vargas - RENT - Opera House Players 2%

Henry Tobelman - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 2%

Tracy Funke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Marilyn Olsen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Robert Agis - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

Miguel Angel Acevedo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 1%

Chris Corrales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 1%

Eliza Kingsbury - GROUNDHOG DAY - Curtain Call, Stamford 1%

Kevin Kiley - RENT - White Rabbit Theater Company 1%

Kerrie Maguire - HEAD OVER HEELS - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Carla Astudillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Little Theatre of Manchester 1%

Killian Meehan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Landmark Community Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Corbin Bleu - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 15%

Dan Frye - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 13%

Talia Suskauer - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Katie Luke - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 5%

Michael Fasano - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Justin Johnston - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Adrianne Hick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Ella Raymont - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%

Kiersten Bjork - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 3%

Danielle Wade - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Andrea Fleming - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Sage Jepson - DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 3%

Tricia Paoluccio - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Austin Mirsolanti - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Emily Jewel Hoder - GYPSY - Goodspeed Opera House 2%

Donna Vivino - GUYS AND DOLLS - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 2%

Nathan Cockroft - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Sean Burns - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 2%

Liz Davis - DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 2%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 2%

Gina Naomi Baez - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 1%

Max Crumm - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 1%

Judy McLane - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 1%

Charlotte Ewing - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT of Connecticut 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rabel Bueno - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 17%

Martha Irving - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Goshen Players 7%

Nick Fetherston - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Little Theatre of Manchester 4%

Kerrie Maguire - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - Hole in the Wall Theater 3%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 3%

Paige Stawasz - EVERGREEN MALL - Suffield Players 3%

Celine Montaudy - AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 3%

Will Nash Broyles - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Nathan Russo - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Dan Murphy - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 2%

David Neilsen - AND AWAY WE GO - Curtain Call 2%

John Bachelder - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Cooper Smithers - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Killian Meehan - COMPLETE HISTORY OF THEATER ABRIDGED - Phoenix Stage Company 2%

Maya Daley - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Emma Rucci - ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 2%

Allison Lindsay - ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Lisa DeAngelis - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Tracy Weed - RUMORS - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Todd Santa Maria - DOUBT - Castle Craig Players 2%

Ingrid Smith - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

Lucy Babbitt - AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 1%

Dandy Barrett - ON GOLDEN POND - Sherman Playhouse 1%

Prince Sarr - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

Laura Rocklyn - MEANWHILE, IN LONGBOURN - Performing Arts Collaborative 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Christopher Lemieux - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 18%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 15%

Samantha Steinmetz - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 6%

Jamil A.C. Mangan - FENCES - Playhouse on Park 5%

CONSTANTINE PAPPAS - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 4%

David A. Gregory Small Professional Theatre (SPT) - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 4%

Sam Given - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Kate burton - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Westport Country Playhouse 3%

James Naughton - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Will Jeffries - SEVEN COUSINS FOR A HORSE - Thrown Stone 3%

Alma Martinez - MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 3%

Jane Kaczmarek - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Renee Augesen - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Jennifer Bareilles - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 2%

Michael Medeiros Small Professional Theatre (SPT) - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Isaac Kueber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 2%

I Hate Hamlet - DAN O'DRISCOLL - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Dan Donahue - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Emma Ramos - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 2%

Mia Dillon - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Mariah Sage - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 1%

Eric Bryant - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 1%

Brendan Dalton - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 1%

Michael Bobenhausen - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 20%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Goshen Players 7%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Little Theatre of Manchester 7%

12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of Newtown 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 5%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

AND AWAY WE GO - Curtain Call 3%

AGNES OF GOD - Square One Theatre Company 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 2%

RUMORS - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

JOYFUL NOISE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts 2%

DOUBT - Castle Craig Players 2%

ATHENA - Andromeda Theatre Guild 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Sherman Playhouse 2%

COMPLETE HISOTORY OF THEATER ABRIDGED - Phoenix Stage Company 2%

BLACK COMEDY - Farmington Valley Stage Company 2%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

MEANWHILE, AT LONGBOURN - Performing Arts Collaborative 1%

THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 24%

12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 15%

INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 8%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 7%

OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 5%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 4%

WEBSTER’S BITCH - Playhouse on Park 4%

MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 4%

ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Hartford Stage 2%

MOJADA - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

THE BARDO STATE - Connecticut Theatre Exchange 1%

SEVEN COUSINS FOR A HORSE - Thrown Stone 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 26%

Eric Boucher, Tommy Lynch, Frank Maturo - RENT - Opera House Players 19%

Matt Austin & Jessica Chesbro - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 12%

Yoshi Tanokura - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 10%

Tyler Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 3%

Bill Arnold - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 3%

David Kviet - GUYS AND DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Bobby Bria - THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 3%

SHU TAP Students - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts 2%

Andrew Okell - TICK TICK BOOM - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

David Anctil - URINETOWN - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Andrew Okell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Jack Nardi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Matt Austin - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 1%

David Anctil - SPRING AWAKENING - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Leif Smith - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Bill Arnold - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Sharon Sucheki - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Karl Ruling - EURYDICE - Theatre Fairfield 1%

Sharon Sucheki - HAMLET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Bill Arnold - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Leif Smith - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - TheatreWorks New Milford 0%

George Sebastian Coleman - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jamie Burnett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 10%

Jamie Burnett - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 9%

Wilson Chin - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

Johann Fitzpatrick - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 8%

Alexander Dodge - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Martin Marchitto - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

Cully Long - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Sean Sanford - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

John Doyle - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Cameron Anderson - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 3%

TJ Greenway - OLIVER! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Sean Sanford - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Martin S. Marchitto - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Riw Rakkulchon - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 3%

Cully Long - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

TJ Greenway - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

TJ Greenway - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Alexander Dodge - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Westport Country Playhouse 2%

Lawrence E. Moten III - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Miguel Urbino - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Cat Raynor - THE BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD - Yale Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcus Abbott - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Jamie Burnett - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 2%

Mariana Sanchez - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Kittleman - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 18%

Adam Jackson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 15%

Angelica Huertas - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 13%

Nate Sinnott - RENT - Opera House Players 10%

Rich Ives - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 7%

Rachel Landy - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 6%

Nate Sinnott - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 5%

Tyler Kittleman - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Gary Cooper - INTO THE WOODS - String Theory School of Music Production at Mitchell College Clark Auditorium (not a college production) 3%

Jay Austin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 3%

Chris Hall - GUYS AND DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Chris Gensur - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

David White and Daisy Stott - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Jacob Zonderman - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Michael Young - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Windham Theatre Guild 1%

John Bosco - STRANGER STILL - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Chris Gensur - GUYS & DOLLS - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

Lou Okell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Syd Mauro - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Dylan Heydet - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - TheatreWorks New Milford 1%

Laurie Maria Cabral - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 1%

Maxwell Brown - HOT & COLD SHOWERS: AN EVENING OF GRAND GUIGNOL - Yale Cabaret 1%

Dave White - FOUR OLD BROADS - Sherman Playhouse 0%

John Bosco - THE NICETIES - The Hole in Wall Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Jackson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 15%

Daniel Bria - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 12%

Jon Damast - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

Jeffrey Salerno - INDECENT - Playhouse on Park 7%

Jay Hilton - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Jay Hilton - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 4%

Adam Jackson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 4%

Jacob Fisch - JERSEY BOYS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Will Atkin - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Adam Jackson - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre 3%

Joe Krempetz - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 3%

Alan Piotrowicz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Jay Hilton - THE 12 - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

In Phase Audio (Jim Durkin) - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

David Bullard - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Broken Chord - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

Adam Jackson - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Adam Jackson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Daniela Hart & UptownWorks - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Hartford Stage 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Frederick Kennedy - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 2%

Jay Hilton - CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Mary Mannix - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc. 11%

Keegan Smith - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 11%

Stephen Michelsson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Connecticut Theatre Company 6%

Roger Grace - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 6%

Lindsay Protsko - FUN HOME - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Erin Walsh - PIPPIN - TheatreWorks New Milford 3%

Rick Fountain - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Jeremy Parrot - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 2%

Brooke Owens - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 2%

Hannah Rapaglia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Tim Reilly - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Opera House Players 2%

Delaney White - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Theater/University of Hartford 2%

Galen Donovan - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Omar Walters - RENT - Opera House Players 2%

Theo Zucconi - SPRING AWAKENING - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Stevie Norman - RENT - Opera House Players 2%

Griffin Kulp - INTO THE WOODS - Castle Craig Players 2%

John Michael Whitney - GUYS & DOLLS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Noah Golden - FALSETTOS - Fuse Theatre of CT 2%

Sophia Coppola - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%

BJ Markus - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wilton Playshop 1%

Hannah Kupson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company 1%

Mal Sillars - RENT - Opera House Players 1%

Priscilla Squires - CABARET - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

Claire McFarland - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Opera House Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Scott A. Towers - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 14%

Susan Kulp - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 11%

Veanne Cox - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Sydney Weiser - DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 6%

Skye Gillespie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Chris Haley - BANDSTAND - Playhouse on Park 5%

Laura Sky Herman - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Will Roland - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Kiersten Bjork - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 3%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - The Bushnell Theatre 3%

Stephen Petrovich - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%

Nathan Cockroft - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Laura Woyazz - THE SECRET GARDEN - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 2%

Jen Cody - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Niko Charney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 2%

Patricia Schuman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Robert Peterpaul - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 2%

Emma Simon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Jong Sang Rheu - DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 2%

Kiersten Bjork - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Robert Peterpaul - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Randye Kaye - GREASE - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

R. Bruce Connelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

David Bell - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 1%

Romelda Teron Benjamin - GYPSY - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Sargeant - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 15%

Cameron Hudson - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 11%

Fior Rodriguez - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 9%

Khara Hoyer - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in Wall Theater 8%

Susan Kulp - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 6%

Celine Montaudy - TWELFTH NIGHT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Will Jeffries - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Town Players of New Canaan 3%

Brodey Ott - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

Eliza Croarkin - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

Kathleen Narowski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Terrance J. Peters - WIFE/WORKER/WHORE - The Hole in Wall Theater 2%

A.m. Bhatt - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

CJ Newsom & Andrew Venech - A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

Wayne Crow - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Hole in the Wall Theater ugusage County 1%

Jamal Green - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Jeffery Rossman - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company 1%

Michael Wright - YASHICA 8 - Sherman Playhouse 1%

Desirae Kelley - MURDER ME ALWAYS - Town Players of Newtown 1%

Autumn Raye Arthur - JOYFUL NOISE - Town Players of New Canaan 1%

Gus Bottazzi - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of Newtown 1%

John Bachelder - 12 ANGRY MEN - Town Players of New Canaan 1%

John Johmann - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Claire Kenny - JOYFUL NOISE - Town Players of New Canaan 1%

Michael Schaner - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Sherman Playhouse 1%

Patty Carver - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Madison Lyric Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Dan Frye - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 22%

Veanne Cox - WEBSTER’S BITCH - Playhouse on Park 13%

Nick Fetherston - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre 6%

Dick Terhune - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Mike Boland - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Alexandra Fortin - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Emma Pfitzer-Price - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Yale Repertory Theatre 4%

Sabatino Cruz - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Frank Mastrone - LEND ME A TENOR - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Dawn Stern - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Jennifer Bareilles - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Hartford Stage 3%

Michael Kevin Baldwin - OUR TOWN - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Timiki Salinas - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Jamie Ann Romero - THE WINTER'S TALE - Hartford Stage 2%

Robert Anthony Jones - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Stacie Morgain Lewis - ON GOLDEN POND - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Christopher Geary - THE MOUSETRAP - Hartford Stage 2%

Michael Bobenhausen - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Michael Hogan - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Dan O'Driscoll - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Dana Ashbrook - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 1%

Elena Ramos Pascullo - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 1%

Joshua Heggie - MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre 1%

Clio Contogenis - THE ART OF BURNING - Hartford Stage 1%

Jo Anne Parady - I HATE HAMLET - Music Theatre of Connecticut 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc. 34%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Opera House Players 18%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ellington Community Theater B 9%

BREAKDANCING SHAKESPEARE - Hartford Stage 8%

WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain Call 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%

THE MUSIC MAN - Musicals at Richter 5%

UGLY DUCKLING - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

WIZARD OF OZ - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

THE SANTA STORY - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre 48%

DANDELION - Playhouse on Park 21%

BREAKDANCING SHAKESPEARE - Hartford Stage 11%

A PRINCESS TEA - Legacy Theatre 10%

THE TALES OF CHRISTOPHER ROBIN AND WINNIE-THE-POOH - Legacy Theatre 10%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Shoreline Theatre Company 15%

Pa'lante Theater Company 11%

Opera House Players 10%

Connecticut Theatre Company 9%

Curtain Call 6%

Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6%

Castle Craig Players 4%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Madison Lyric Stage 3%

TheatreWorks New Milford 2%

Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%

Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Musicals at Richter 2%

Town Players of Newtown 2%

Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

Sherman Playhouse 2%

Wilton Playshop 2%

Landmark Community Theater 2%

White Rabbit Theater Company 2%

Ellington Community Theater B 1%

Fuse Theatre of CT 1%

Windham Theatre Guild 1%

Phoenix Stage Company 1%

