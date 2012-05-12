First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; MAGGIE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Jazzy Cores - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 25%

LITTLE WOMEN

13%

Anna Giadano -- Center Stage

THE PROM

8%

Arden Allen -- The Bradley Playhouse

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

8%

Preston Arnold -- The Bradley Playhouse

CRIMINAL CABARET

7%

James Springer -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE PROM

6%

Christopher Currier -- The Bradley Playhouse

VALENTINE CABARET

6%

Bob Brandriff -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

5%

Everton George Ricketts -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

5%

Saige Noelle Bryan -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

5%

Kathleen Narowski -- Windham Theatre Guild

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

4%

Robert Peterpaul -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

POCKET BROADWAY

4%

Killian Meehan -- Phoenix Stage Company

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

4%

Mikayla Petrilla -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

EVITA

12%

Matthew Farina -- Musicals at Richter

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

Chris Faison & Lucia Perez -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

NEWSIES

6%

Amanda Backer -- Colchester Community Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Olivia Rivera -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Brandon Gregoire -- Castle Craig Players

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

5%

Brittany Kammerer -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

A CHORUS LINE

5%

Sarah Rose Stack -- Opera House Players

SISTER ACT

4%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

THE PROM

4%

Kat MacInnes -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

4%

Laura Jeannine Sarrazin -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Erin Frechette -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Nicole DiMauro -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Karen Anne McMahon -- Opera House Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Keri Danner -- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

NUNCRACKERS

3%

Robert Merante -- Center Stage Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Kat McInnis -- The Bradley Playhouse

CAMELOT

3%

Jessica Chesbro -- Brookfield Theatre

PIPPIN

2%

Erin Guerrera -- Magnolia Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Karen Casagrande -- Curtain Call

RENT

2%

Liam Dempsey -- Landmark Community Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

2%

Jordan Adams -- Brief Cameo Productions

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

Geraldine Frishman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

RENT

2%

Paola Rarick -- Shoreline Theatre Company

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

2%

Jennifer Kaye -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Nell Walton -- Brookfield Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

13%

Parker Esse -- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

10%

Krystyna Resavy -- Sharon Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

10%

Byron Easley -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

10%

Brian Feehan -- Ivoryton Playhouse

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

8%

Chris McNiff -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

RAGTIME

8%

Sara Edwards -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Josh Assor -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

7%

Robert Mintz -- Playhouse on Park

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Mara Newbery Greer -- Goodspeed Musicals

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

6%

Francesca Webster -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

2%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

14%

DB Productions -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

8%

Jimmy Johansmeyer -- Pantochino Productions

RENT

6%

Amy Taylor -- Landmark Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

6%

Anna Kate Werge -- Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

4%

Carol Webb -- The Bradley Playhouse

CAMELOT

4%

Becca Pokorski -- Brookfield Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Stevie Norman -- Opera House Players

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Diana Yeisley and James Springer -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE FERRYMAN

4%

Lindsey Campbell -- Hole in the wall theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

James Springer -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

SISTER ACT

3%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

A FLEA IN HER EAR

3%

Becca Pokorski -- Brookfield Theatre

NEWSIES

3%

Susie Milner -- Colchester Community Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Lesley Neilson-Bowman -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

PLAZA SUITE

2%

Giganta Smalls -- Little Theater of Manchester

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Kris Brandriff -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Louise Doiron -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

THE DESCENDANTS

2%

Kris Brandrif -- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Kris Brandriff -- The Bradley Playhouse

EVITA

2%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

2%

Kathleen Santomasso -- Brief Cameo Productions

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson -- Windham Theatre Guild

HOLIDAY INN

1%

Megan Latte Morello -- Curtain Call

KATHLEEN DEANGELIS

15%

Annie -- Sharon Playhouse

THE BARONESS

14%

Jimmy Johansmeyer -- Playhouse on Park

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

12%

Diane Vanderkroef -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

MY FAIR LADY

10%

Elizabeth Saylor -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

8%

Joseph Shrope -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Sean Spina -- Ivoryton Playhouse

RAGTIME

7%

Stephanie Bahniuk -- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Leslie Bernstein -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Nicole V. Moody -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Tilly Grimes -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALABAMA STORY

4%

K. Duffner -- Ivoryton Playhouse

KATHLEEN DEANGELIS

3%

The Mousetrap -- Sharon Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

2%

Tracy Christensen -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

29%

- Musicals at Richter

NEWSIES

18%

- Colchester Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE PROM

15%

- The Bradley Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

14%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER

8%

- Playhouse on Park

A CHORUS LINE

45%

- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

22%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

17%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

16%

- Goodspeed

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

11%

Brad Blake -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

9%

Bert Bernardi -- Pantochino Productions

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

8%

Christopher Faison -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

EVITA

7%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

RENT

6%

Amy Taylor -- Landmark Community Theatre

SHREK

5%

Neil Fuentes -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Terrance J. Peters -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

SISTER ACT

3%

Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo -- Center Stage Theatre

AVENUE Q

3%

Betsy Kelso -- Center Stage Theatre

THE PROM

3%

John McElroy -- The Bradley Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Eric Boucher -- Opera House Players

GAME ON!

3%

Julianna Corrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

COME FROM AWAY

2%

KAREN RANDAZZO -- Curtain Call

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Sarah Rose Stack -- Opera House Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Holly Blade -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

CAMELOT

2%

Jane Farnol -- Brookfield Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Wallis Johnson -- Colchester Community Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

2%

Holly Blade -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Ian Galligan -- Castle Craig Players

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Martin Scott Marchitto -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Lori Holm -- The Arts at Angeloria's

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Kathleen Attwood -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Ridgefield Theater Barn

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Johanna Regan -- Connecticut Theatre Company

ANNIE

13%

Carl Andress -- Sharon Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

10%

Amy Corcoran -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

Arbender Robinson -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

MY FAIR LADY

9%

Brian Feehan -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

8%

Rob Ruggiero -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

Hunter Foster -- Goodspeed

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

RAGTIME

7%

Christopher D. Betts -- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

6%

Ben Hope -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Daniel C. Levine -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

5%

Evan Hoffmann -- Playhouse on Park

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Kevin Connors -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Daniel Goldstein -- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

2%

Richard Maltby Jr. -- Goodspeed Musicals

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO

11%

Diana Canova -- Ridgefield Theater Barn

THE CRUCIBLE

7%

Colette Jolie Gardner -- Hole in the Wall Theater

MISERY

6%

Nick Rapuano -- Cabaret on Main Theater

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

6%

Beth Bonnabeau -- Brookfield Theatre

THE FERRYMAN

6%

Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

4%

Rachel Terceira -- The Bradley Playhouse

METMORPHOSES

4%

Alexis Woodard -- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre

WHAT THE DICKENS?

4%

Bobby Schultz -- Castle Craig Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

Deb Failla -- Curtain Call

TERRA NOVA

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

Jeremy Woloski -- The Bradley Playhouse

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Deb Failla -- Arts at Bissel’s End

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA

3%

Stephen Scott Keagler -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

2%

Wallis Johnson -- Colchester Community Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

William Corriveau -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

2%

John McElroy -- The Bradley Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

KAREN RANDAZZO -- Curtain Call

NORTH SHORE FISH

2%

Nick Rapuano -- Diamond Theatre Company

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt -- Brookfield Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Madeline Jaaskela -- The Bradley Playhouse

PLAZA SUITE

1%

Nick Rapuano -- The Little Theatre of Manchester

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Arts at Bissell’s End

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

1%

Gabbi Mendelsohn -- Dionysus theatre company

THE MOUSETRAP

18%

Hunter Foster -- Sharon Playhouse

AS YOU LIKE IT

15%

Tom Simonetti -- Valley Shakespeare Festival

TEA AT FIVE

13%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

13%

Clint Hromsco -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

12%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE BARONESS

12%

Michael Schiralli -- Playhouse on Park

SYLVIA

11%

Colin Hanlon -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

6%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

EVITA

9%

- Musicals at Richter

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

7%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN

6%

- Pantochino Productions

SHREK

4%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

RENT

4%

- Shoreline Theatre Company

THE FERRYMAN

4%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

TERRA NOVA

3%

- Town Players of New Canaan

RENT

3%

- Landmark Community Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

- Little Theater on Broad St

PIPPIN

3%

- Magnolia Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

3%

- Center Stage Theatre

THE PROM

3%

- The Bradley Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Opera House Players

A CHORUS LINE

2%

- Opera House Players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

- Eastbound Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

OTHER DESERT CITIES

2%

- Dionysus theatre company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- Musicals At Richter

PLAZA SUITE

2%

- The Little Theatre of Manchester

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

- Brookfield Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

- Colchester Community Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

- ACT of CT

ANNIE

10%

- Sharon Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

A CHORUS LINE

8%

- Goodspeed Musicals

SISTER ACT

7%

- Center Stage Theatre

RAGTIME

6%

- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

- Goodspeed Musicals

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

- Sharon Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

6%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

AS YOU LIKE IT

4%

- Valley Shakespeare Festival

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

4%

- Sharon Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

3%

- Playhouse on Park

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

3%

- Playhouse on Park

THE GREAT EMU WAR

3%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

1%

- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

1%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

1%

- Sharon Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

1%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

WINTER WONDERETTES

14%

Al Chiapetta -- Sherman Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

9%

Aidan Horrigan -- The Bradley Playhouse

EVITA

8%

Eric Schutz -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

7%

Jakob Kelsey -- Pantochino Productions

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

5%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Brief Cameo Productions

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Matthew Nardozza -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Brionna Ingraham -- Connecticut Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Carl Mercier -- Bradley Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira -- Opera House Players

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Scott Borowka -- Curtain Call

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Robyn Joyce -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE PROM

3%

Graham Pelligra -- The Bradley Playhouse

PLAZA SUITE

3%

Hilary Lang -- Little Theater of Manchester

WHAT THE DICKENS?

3%

Alex Effes -- Castle Craig Players

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

3%

Hilary Lang -- Dionysus theatre company

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Hilary Lang -- Castle Craig Players

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

Jessie Lizotte -- Town Players of New Canaan

NEWSIES

2%

Richard Arsenault -- Colchester Community Theatre

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

CAMELOT

2%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

2%

Richard Arensault -- Colchester Community Theatre

ANTIGONE

1%

Don Rowe -- Eastbound Theatre

THE MAIDS

1%

Gillian LeBlanc -- Twin Pines Theatre Company

AT THE WEDDING

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

12%

Charlie Morrison -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

10%

Christopher Wong -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

9%

Charlie Morrison -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Marcus Abbott -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Lighting Designer -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE GREAT EMU WAR

7%

Colleen Doherty -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALABAMA STORY

7%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Kevin Gleason -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

RENT

6%

Scott Borowka -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ANNIE

5%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

5%

Jessica Drayton -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MISERY

5%

Neil Fuentes -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

3%

Marcus Abbott -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Paige Seber -- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

1%

Mitchell Fenton -- Goodspeed Musicals

SYLVIA

1%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

EVITA

17%

Andrew Gadwah -- Musicals at Richter

THE PROM

7%

Brittany Dyer Pittman -- The Bradley Playhouse

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

6%

Justin Rugg -- Pantochino Productions

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

David Jarkey -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

RENT

5%

Beckie Scattergood -- Landmark Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

David Marrottolo -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

Jayden Weitchmann -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

RENT

4%

Michael Martone -- Shoreline Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Graham Christian -- Opera House Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Edward Rosenblatt -- The Arts at Angeloria’s

CAMELOT

3%

Sarah Fay -- Brookfield Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Peter Randazzo -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

PIPPIN

3%

Dave Christensen -- Magnolia Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Natasha Darius -- Little Theater on Broad St

SISTER ACT

3%

Jon Morrow -- Center Stage Theatre

GAME ON!

3%

Lynn Seery -- Hole in the Wall Theater

TERRA NOVA

3%

Dylan Conuel -- Town Players of New Canaan

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Jill Brunelle -- Castle Craig Players

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Neil Flores -- Curtain Call

NEWSIES

2%

Joy Lamb -- Colchester Community Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

2%

Jill Brunelle -- Brief Cameo Productions

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Michael Zappalla -- Opera House Players

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Katie C -- Center Stage Theatre

BACK TO THE 80'S

1%

Ken Clark -- Windham Theatre Guild

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Kim Aliczi -- Connecticut Theatre Company

A CHORUS LINE

14%

Adam Souza -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

11%

Adam Souza -- Goodspeed Musicals

RENT

9%

David Wolfson -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

Andrew Smithson -- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Bryan Perri -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Dan Gibson -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

7%

Melanie Guerin -- Playhouse on Park

ANNIE

7%

Eric Thomas Johnson -- Sharon Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

7%

Angie Benson -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

Adam J. Rineer -- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

6%

Ben Hope -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Jill Brunelle -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE

2%

Mark Ceppetelli -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

2%

Deniz Cordell -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

10%

- Musicals at Richter

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

7%

- Chestnut street playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

TIARA'S OVER TEANECK

5%

- Pantochino Productions

SHREK

4%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

RENT

4%

- Shoreline Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

PIPPIN

3%

- Magnolia Theatre Company

RENT

3%

- Landmark Community Theatre

THE PROM

3%

- Bradley Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

- Musicals at Richter

SISTER ACT

3%

- Center Stage Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

- Eastbound Theatre

NUNCRACKERS

3%

- Center Stage Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- The Bradley Playhouse

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

3%

- Opera House Players

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Curtain Call

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Opera House Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

- The Little Theater on Broad Street

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

MYSTIC PIZZA

2%

- The Whitney Players

CAMELOT

2%

- Brookfield Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Connecticut Theatre Company

A CHORUS LINE

16%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

13%

- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

10%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

9%

- Goodspeed

RAGTIME

8%

- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

5%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

4%

- Playhouse on Park

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

3%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

2%

- Goodspeed Musicals

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

- Sharon Playhouse

GAME ON!

13%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

12%

- Pantochino Productions

AT THE WEDDING

10%

- Brookfield Theatre

THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA

9%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE RADIO’S PLAYING

8%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

A GOODNIGHT KISS

8%

- Goshen Players

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

8%

- Colchester Community Theatre

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

8%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

7%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

7%

- Curtain Call

UPSTATE

6%

- TheatreWorks New Milford

CAUSATION

4%

- Brookfield Theatre

THE BARONESS

28%

- Playhouse on Park

ABOUT TIME

26%

- Goodspeed Musicals

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

24%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

22%

- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

10%

Jazzy Cores -- Musicals at Richter

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Aiden Masterbone -- Cabaret on Main Theater

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

5%

Mary Mannix -- Pantochino Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Adam Leidemer -- Little Theater on Broad St

CAMELOT

3%

Jennifer Wallace -- Brookfield Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Lauren D’attilo -- Musicals at Richter

RENT

3%

Lucas Dylan -- Shoreline Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

Allison Bradshaw -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Mike Riso -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Yvette Copeland -- Chestnut street playhouse

SISTER ACT

2%

Mia Bekech -- Center Stage Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Abby Paige -- Square Foot Theater

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Michael King -- Opera House Players

SHREK

2%

Kyle Riedinger -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE PROM

2%

Amy Stoelzel -- Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

2%

Arden Allen -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Colleen Gunning -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Eilis Garcia -- Eastbound Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Meg Fenton Funk -- Opera House Players

RENT

1%

Dylan Ryan -- Landmark Community Theatre

PIPPIN

1%

Jaison Haynes -- Magnolia Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Casey Ortiz -- Center Stage Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Jazmin Hall -- Chestnut street playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Matt Simmons -- Eastbound Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Lexie Faust -- Castle Craig Players

ANNIE

13%

Avery Hope -- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

11%

Abigail Sparrow -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Alanna Saunders -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Trevor Martin -- Ivoryton Playhouse

RAGTIME

5%

Brennyn Lark -- Goodspeed Musicals

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

5%

Alex Burnette -- Sharon Playhouse

RENT

5%

Cedric Leiba JR. -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

RAGTIME

4%

Mamie Parris -- Goodspeed Musicals

DADDY LONG LEGS

4%

Jessica Irizarry -- Savin Rock Theatre Company

ANNIE

4%

Alan H. Green -- Sharon Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Laura Renee Mehl -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

A CHORUS LINE

4%

Karli Dinardo -- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

4%

Morgan Morse -- Ivoryton Playhouse

RENT

4%

Derrick Penny -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Danny Rothman -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

3%

Daniel Plimpton -- Playhouse on Park

THE GREAT EMU WAR

3%

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

2%

Evan Bertram -- Ivoryton Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Elena Ramos Pascullo -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Jenn Gambatese -- Goodspeed

ANNIE

2%

Courtney Balan -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

Jim Stanek -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

John Scherer -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

Kerstin Anderson -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

L Morgan Lee -- Goodspeed Musicals

A FLEA IN HER EAR

8%

Rebecca Annalise -- Brookfield Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

Olivia Tavares -- The Bradley Playhouse

MISERY

5%

Debi Freund -- Cabaret on Main Theater

TERRA NOVA

5%

Amber Skye Noyes -- Town Players of New Canaan

A FEW GOOD MEN

5%

Adam Bloom -- Curtain Call

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

4%

Aaron Kaplan -- Town Players of Newtown

THE CRUCIBLE

4%

Alexandria Palazzo -- Hole in the Wall Theater

FAITH HEALER

3%

Priscilla Squiers -- Sherman Players

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

Caleb Hanley -- The Bradley Playhouse

DRACULA

3%

Tullio Milani -- Castle Craig Players

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Preston Arnold -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Jeremy Gable -- Hole in the Wall Theater

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Todd Santa Maria -- Brookfield Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Susan Smith -- Connecticut Theatre Company

PROOF

2%

Alex Palazzo -- Little Theater of Manchester

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

2%

Emma MacDonald -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Erin Wallace -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

David Michael Tate -- Town Players of New Canaan

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Amanda Bloom -- Arts at Bissel’s End

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Stephen Clarke -- Bradley Playhouse

MURDER INN

2%

Kathleen Narowski -- Little Theatre of Manchester

NORTH SHORE FISH

2%

Kat Blaire -- Diamond Theatre Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Alicia Dempster -- Brookfield Theatre

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

1%

Sara Vegas -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

1%

Emma Palizza -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE BARONESS

18%

Sarah Street -- Playhouse on Park

MOON OVER BUFFALO

13%

Rod Brogan -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

TEA AT FIVE

12%

Carlyn Connolly -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

10%

Jen Cody -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

8%

Dana Domenick -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

8%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

8%

Christopher McLinden -- Sharon Playhouse

SYLVIA

7%

Jennifer Van Dyck -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

7%

Anthony Vaughn Merchant -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

5%

Nicholas-Tyler Corbin -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

4%

Jonathan Walker -- Sharon Playhouse

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO

9%

- Ridgefield Theater Barn

DIAL M FOR MURDER

9%

- Windham Theatre Guild

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

8%

- The Bradley Playhouse

MISERY

6%

- Cabaret On Main Theater

THE FERRYMAN

6%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

- Connecticut Theatre Company

TERRA NOVA

5%

- Town Players of New Canaan

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

4%

- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FATHER

4%

- Drama Works Theatre

NORTH SHORE FISH

4%

- Diamond Theatre Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

- Town Players of New Canaan

OTHER DESERT CITIES

3%

- Dionysus theatre company

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!

3%

- Eastbound Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Bradley Playhouse

THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA

3%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

PLAZA SUITE

3%

- Little Theatre of Manchester

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

- Brookfield Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Hudson Shakespeare Company

PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME

2%

- Clan na Gael Players

MURDER INN

2%

- Little Theatre of Manchester

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

- Curtain Call

M BUTTERFLY

2%

- Brookfield Theatre

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

- Arts at Bissell’s End

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

1%

- Colchester Community Theatre

AS YOU LIKE IT

19%

- Valley Shakespeare Festival

MOON OVER BUFFALO

17%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

14%

- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

13%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

11%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

ENGLISH

11%

- Theaterworks Hartford

THE BARONESS

9%

- Playhouse on Park

SYLVIA

6%

- Sharon Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

13%

David Kievit -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE PROM

9%

Andrew Lugo -- Bradley Playhouse

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

7%

Von Del Mar -- Pantochino Productions

THE FERRYMAN

5%

Julianna Corrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Greg Brock -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

4%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Brief Cameo Productions

A FLEA IN HER EAR

4%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

PLAZA SUITES

4%

David Macharelli -- Little Theater of Manchester

EVITA

4%

Steve Loftus -- Musicals at Richter

TERRA NOVA

4%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Shane William Kegler -- The Bradley Playhouse

CAMELOT

3%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Robert Bria -- Musicals at Richter

SISTER ACT

3%

Scott Sheldon -- Center Stage

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Eric Boucher -- Opera House Players

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

3%

William Corriveau -- The Bradley Playhouse

NEWSIES

3%

Diana Matsuzaki -- Colchester Community Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Duane Campbell -- Connecticut Theatre Company

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Larry Klein -- Castle Craig Players

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Ryan Stack -- Opera House Players

CALENDAR GIRLS

2%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

NORTH SHORE FISH

2%

David Macherelli -- Diamond Theatre Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

1%

Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!

1%

Kevin Pelkey -- Eastbound Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

12%

April Bartlett -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHORUS LINE

11%

Ann Beyersdorfer -- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

10%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Beowulf Boritt -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

8%

Cully Long -- Ivoryton Playhouse

WAITRESS

7%

Kristen Martino -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

RAGTIME

6%

Emmie Finckel -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

David L. Arsenault -- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

David Goldstein -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

5%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

John Bono -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

4%

Starlet Jacobs -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

Robert Doiron -- Chestnut Street playhouse

SYLVIA

3%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

Glenn Bassett -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

2%

Glenn Bassett -- Ivoryton Playhouse

EVITA

15%

Mark Firestone -- Musicals at Richter

THE PROM

9%

Aidan Horrigan -- The Bradley Playhouse

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

9%

Tyler Kittleman -- Pantochino Productions

GAME ON!

7%

Chris Corrrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

7%

Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

MISERY

6%

Nick Rapuano -- Cabaret on Main Theater

COME FROM AWAY

5%

DANIEL BRIA -- Curtain Call

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

5%

Bill Watson -- Colchester Community Theatre

NEWSIES

5%

Bill Watson -- Colchester Community Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

Matt Sullivan -- Center Stage Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Seth Crino -- Bradley Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Nicholas Jorrge -- The Bradley Playhouse

TERRA NOVA

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Don Rowe -- Eastbound Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Jeremy Woloski -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

Seth Crino -- The Bradley Playhouse

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

2%

Gabbi Mendelsohn -- Dionysus theatre company

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

Lou, Tony & Eric -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!

1%

Laina Kominos -- Eastbound Theatre

CALENDAR GIRLS

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

Dustin Pfaender -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

13%

Dustin Pfaender -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ANNIE

11%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

RAGTIME

8%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

7%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

7%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

FEVER DREAMS

6%

Lindsay Jones -- Theatreworks Hartford

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Jeff Sherwood -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Jon Damast -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

SYLVIA

3%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

3%

Jonathan White -- Ivoryton Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

3%

Jonathan White -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

12%

Jazzy Cores -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Aaron Reynolds -- Opera House Players

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

4%

Rachelle Ianniello -- Pantochino Productions

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

4%

Alaina McCarvill -- Eastbound Theatre

SHREK

4%

Grace McGovern -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Will Reynolds -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

A CHORUS LINE

3%

Billy Winter -- Opera House Players

RENT

3%

Scott Towers -- Shoreline Theatre Company

PIPPIN

2%

Amanda Magurne -- Magnolia Theatre Company

THE PROM

2%

Anthony Francis DeRose -- The Bradley Playhouse

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Anika Pinto -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Ashley McLeod -- Musicals at Richter

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Riley Sapp -- Little Theater On Broad St

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Benjamin Elling -- Connecticut Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

Lexi Kinniburgh -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

RENT

2%

Pedro Figueroa -- Landmark Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Sharon Brouillard -- Complex Performing Arts Center

SISTER ACT

2%

Grace Kennedy -- Center Stage Theatre

CAMELOT

1%

Billy Hicks -- Brookfield Theatre

THE PROM

1%

Jack Ferdman -- The Bradley Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Jonna E. Capone -- Eastbound Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Cecil Carter -- Chestnut Street playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Paige Lichty -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

EVITA

1%

Michael Solano -- Musicals at Richter

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Casey Ortiz -- Center Stage Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Ariana Valdes -- ACT of CT

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Ariella Serur -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

ANNIE

5%

Harrison Drake -- Sharon Playhouse

RAGTIME

5%

David R. Gordon -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Carlos Velasquez Escamilla -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Scott Mikita -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Camilo Velasquez Escamilla -- Goodspeed

RAGTIME

5%

Behr Marshall -- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

5%

Savannah Stevenson -- Sharon Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Ella Cahill -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Ryan Knowles -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SISTER ACT

4%

Keegan Smith -- Seven Angels

RAGTIME

4%

Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHORUS LINE

3%

Jonah Nash -- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Jennifer Babiak -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

ANNIE

2%

Landry Champlin -- Sharon Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

2%

Joseph Dellger -- Ivoryton Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

Olivia Fenton -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

Robert Mintz -- Playhouse on Park

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Keisha T. Fraser -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

WAITRESS

2%

Maeve Marbury -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Rashidra Scott -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Jason Williams -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Mikaela Secada -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Miles Langrick -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

MISERY

7%

Andrew Rosestein -- Cabaret on Main Theater

NORTH SHORE FISH

7%

Amelia Nemeth -- Diamond Theatre Company

A FLEA IN HER EAR

6%

Colin McLoone -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

6%

Andrés Idrovo -- Brookfield Theatre

TERRA NOVA

3%

Dan Murphy -- Town Players of New Canaan

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Andrew Blanchard -- Town Players of Newtown

MURDER INN

3%

Patrick Joyce -- Little Theatre of Manchester

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Sophie Marcus -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

William Corriveau -- Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

3%

Priscilla Mollard -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE FERRYMAN

3%

Trevor Burch -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Bill Mullen -- Hole in the Wall Theater

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Ashley Rockwood -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Dave Clark -- The Bradley Playhouse

DRACULA

2%

Bill Rodman -- Castle Craig Players

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

2%

Chris Turner -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

2%

Nichelle Rollins -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

William Alexson -- The Bradley Playhouse

ANTIGONE

2%

Brodey Ott -- Eastbound Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Jim Douglas -- The Bradley Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Kelly Lazenby -- Connecticut Theatre Company

NORTH SHORE FISH

2%

Terrance J. Peters -- Diamond Theater Company

ANTIGONE

2%

Eilis Garcia -- Eastbound Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Preston Arnold -- Bradley Playhouse

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Lucy Babbitt -- Westport Community Theatre

MOON OVER BUFFALO

17%

Matt Mancuso -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

14%

Caroline Kinsolving -- Sharon Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

11%

Sam Given -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

11%

Allie Seibold -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE BARONESS

10%

Nick Apostolina -- Playhouse on Park

SYLVIA

10%

Sienna Brann -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

7%

Daryll Heysham -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

7%

Reid Sinclair -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

7%

Will Nash Broyles -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

5%

Michael Irvin Pollard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GAME ON!

17%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ

15%

- Pantochino Productions

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

13%

- Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

12%

- Center Stage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

- Musicals at Richter

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

9%

- The Bradley Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

8%

- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

PUSS IN BOOTS

6%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART

3%

- Center Stage

10%

Musicals at Richter

9%

The Bradley Playhouse

6%

Cabaret on Main Theater

6%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre

6%

Pantochino Productions

5%

Hole in the Wall Theater

5%

Opera House Players

4%

Center Stage Theatre

4%

Theatre Guild of Simsbury

4%

Magnolia Theatre Company

3%

The Chestnut Street Playhouse

3%

Town Players of New Canaan

3%

Brookfield Theatre

3%

Ridgefield Theater Barn

2%

Curtain Call

2%

Niantic Playhouse

2%

The Little Theater on Broad Street

2%

Landmark Community Theatre

2%

Connecticut Theatre Company

2%

Windham Theatre Guild

2%

Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

1%

Little Theater of Manchester

1%

Eastbound Theatre

1%

Castle Craig Players

1%

Phoenix Stage Company

17%

Goodspeed Musicals

11%

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)

9%

Ivoryton Playhouse

8%

Hartford Stage Company

8%

The Bushnell

7%

Bushnell Memorial Theater

6%

Sharon Playhouse

6%

Playhouse on Park

5%

Legacy Theatre

5%

Music Theatre of Connecticut

4%

Valley Shakespeare Festival

4%

Seven Angels

3%

Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse

3%

Westport Country Playhouse

3%

Summer Theatre of New Canaan

