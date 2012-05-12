First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; MAGGIE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
25%
Anna Giadano
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage
13%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
8%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
8%
James Springer
- CRIMINAL CABARET
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
7%
Christopher Currier
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
Bob Brandriff
- VALENTINE CABARET
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
6%
Everton George Ricketts
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%
Saige Noelle Bryan
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%
Kathleen Narowski
- 40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
- Windham Theatre Guild
5%
Robert Peterpaul
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
4%
Killian Meehan
- POCKET BROADWAY
- Phoenix Stage Company
4%
Mikayla Petrilla
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Matthew Farina
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
12%
Chris Faison & Lucia Perez
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
9%
Amanda Backer
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
6%
Olivia Rivera
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%
Brandon Gregoire
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
5%
Brittany Kammerer
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
5%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
5%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
Kat MacInnes
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
Laura Jeannine Sarrazin
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
4%
Erin Frechette
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
3%
Nicole DiMauro
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Karen Anne McMahon
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Keri Danner
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
3%
Robert Merante
- NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Kat McInnis
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Jessica Chesbro
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Erin Guerrera
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Karen Casagrande
- ANYTHING GOES
- Curtain Call
2%
Liam Dempsey
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Jordan Adams
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
2%
Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Paola Rarick
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Jennifer Kaye
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%
Nell Walton
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Parker Esse
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
13%
Krystyna Resavy
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Byron Easley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%
Chris McNiff
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
8%
Sara Edwards
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
8%
Josh Assor
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
7%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Mara Newbery Greer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Francesca Webster
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Marcia Milgrom Dodge
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
DB Productions
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
14%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
8%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
6%
Anna Kate Werge
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
6%
Carol Webb
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
Becca Pokorski
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
4%
Stevie Norman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
4%
Diana Yeisley and James Springer
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Lindsey Campbell
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the wall theater
4%
James Springer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Donald Birely
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
3%
Becca Pokorski
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Susie Milner
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
3%
Lesley Neilson-Bowman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
3%
Giganta Smalls
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Kris Brandriff
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Louise Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Katherine Sedlock
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Kris Brandrif
- THE DESCENDANTS
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Kris Brandriff
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Kathleen Santomasso
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
2%
Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
2%
Megan Latte Morello
- HOLIDAY INN
- Curtain Call
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Annie
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
15%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
14%
Diane Vanderkroef
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
12%
Elizabeth Saylor
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%
Joseph Shrope
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Sean Spina
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Stephanie Bahniuk
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Leslie Bernstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Nicole V. Moody
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Tilly Grimes
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
K. Duffner
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
The Mousetrap
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Tracy Christensen
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
29%NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
18%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
16%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
15%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
14%STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER
- Playhouse on Park
8%Best Dance Production (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
45%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
22%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
17%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
16%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brad Blake
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
11%
Bert Bernardi
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
9%
Christopher Faison
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
8%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
7%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
6%
Neil Fuentes
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Terrance J. Peters
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
5%
Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Betsy Kelso
- AVENUE Q
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Julianna Corrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%
Holly Blade
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Jane Farnol
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Wallis Johnson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Holly Blade
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Ian Galligan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%
Martin Scott Marchitto
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%
Lori Holm
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria's
1%
Kathleen Attwood
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- THE PROM
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
1%
Johanna Regan
- THE PRODUCERS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Carl Andress
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
13%
Amy Corcoran
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%
Arbender Robinson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
10%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Rob Ruggiero
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Hunter Foster
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
8%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Christopher D. Betts
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Daniel C. Levine
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Evan Hoffmann
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
5%
Kevin Connors
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Daniel Goldstein
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Richard Maltby Jr.
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Diana Canova
- MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
11%
Colette Jolie Gardner
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
7%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
6%
Beth Bonnabeau
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
6%
Rachel Terceira
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
Alexis Woodard
- METMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
4%
Bobby Schultz
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
4%
Deb Failla
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
4%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Deb Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
3%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Stephen Scott Keagler
- THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Wallis Johnson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Curtain Call
2%
Nick Rapuano
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Madeline Jaaskela
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Nick Rapuano
- PLAZA SUITE
- The Little Theatre of Manchester
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%
Gabbi Mendelsohn
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
1%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Hunter Foster
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
18%
Tom Simonetti
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
15%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
13%
Clint Hromsco
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
13%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
12%
Michael Schiralli
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
12%
Colin Hanlon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
11%
Todd L. Underwood
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
9%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
7%NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN
- Pantochino Productions
6%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
4%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
4%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
3%SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theater on Broad St
3%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals At Richter
2%PLAZA SUITE
- The Little Theatre of Manchester
2%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%Best Ensemble (Professional) WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
11%ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
8%A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
7%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
6%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
4%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
4%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Playhouse on Park
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
3%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Al Chiapetta
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Sherman Playhouse
14%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
9%
Eric Schutz
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
8%
Jakob Kelsey
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
7%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
5%
Matthew Nardozza
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
5%
Brionna Ingraham
- THE PRODUCERS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
4%
Carl Mercier
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
4%
Scott Borowka
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
4%
Robyn Joyce
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Graham Pelligra
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Hilary Lang
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
3%
Alex Effes
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Hilary Lang
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
3%
Hilary Lang
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Jessie Lizotte
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Richard Arsenault
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Stephen Cihanek
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Stephen Cihanek
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Stephen Cihanek
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Richard Arensault
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Don Rowe
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Gillian LeBlanc
- THE MAIDS
- Twin Pines Theatre Company
1%
Lou Okell
- AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Charlie Morrison
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
12%
Christopher Wong
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%
Charlie Morrison
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Marcus Abbott
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Lighting Designer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Colleen Doherty
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Alan Piotrowicz
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Kevin Gleason
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%
Scott Borowka
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
6%
Wheeler Moon
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Jessica Drayton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Neil Fuentes
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Wheeler Moon
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Marcus Abbott
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Wheeler Moon
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Paige Seber
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Mitchell Fenton
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Wheeler Moon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Andrew Gadwah
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
17%
Brittany Dyer Pittman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
7%
Justin Rugg
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
6%
David Jarkey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
6%
Beckie Scattergood
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
5%
David Marrottolo
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Jayden Weitchmann
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
4%
Michael Martone
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
4%
Graham Christian
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Edward Rosenblatt
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria’s
3%
Sarah Fay
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Peter Randazzo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
3%
Dave Christensen
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%
Natasha Darius
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
3%
Jon Morrow
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Lynn Seery
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Dylan Conuel
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Jill Brunelle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Neil Flores
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Joy Lamb
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Jill Brunelle
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
2%
Michael Zappalla
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%
Katie C
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Ken Clark
- BACK TO THE 80'S
- Windham Theatre Guild
1%
Kim Aliczi
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
14%
Adam Souza
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
11%
David Wolfson
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
9%
Andrew Smithson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Bryan Perri
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
8%
Dan Gibson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Melanie Guerin
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
7%
Eric Thomas Johnson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Angie Benson
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Adam J. Rineer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Jill Brunelle
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Mark Ceppetelli
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Deniz Cordell
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Musical (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
10%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
7%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
6%TIARA'S OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
5%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
4%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
3%THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
3%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
3%NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theater on Broad Street
2%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
2%MYSTIC PIZZA
- The Whitney Players
2%CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%Best Musical (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
16%ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
13%WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
10%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
9%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
2%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
13%TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
12%AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
10%THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
9%THE RADIO’S PLAYING
- Hole in the Wall Theater
8%A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
8%GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
8%ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
8%DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
7%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Curtain Call
7%UPSTATE
- TheatreWorks New Milford
6%CAUSATION
- Brookfield Theatre
4%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
28%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
26%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
24%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
22%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
10%
Aiden Masterbone
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
6%
Mary Mannix
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
5%
Adam Leidemer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
4%
Jennifer Wallace
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Lauren D’attilo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
3%
Lucas Dylan
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%
Allison Bradshaw
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
2%
Mike Riso
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Yvette Copeland
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
2%
Mia Bekech
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Abby Paige
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Square Foot Theater
2%
Michael King
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Kyle Riedinger
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
2%
Amy Stoelzel
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
2%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Colleen Gunning
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Eilis Garcia
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Meg Fenton Funk
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Dylan Ryan
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
1%
Jaison Haynes
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Jazmin Hall
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
1%
Matt Simmons
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Lexie Faust
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Avery Hope
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
13%
Abigail Sparrow
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
11%
Alanna Saunders
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Trevor Martin
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Brennyn Lark
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Alex Burnette
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Cedric Leiba JR.
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Mamie Parris
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Jessica Irizarry
- DADDY LONG LEGS
- Savin Rock Theatre Company
4%
Alan H. Green
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Laura Renee Mehl
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
4%
Karli Dinardo
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Morgan Morse
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Derrick Penny
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Danny Rothman
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%
Daniel Plimpton
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Evan Bertram
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Elena Ramos Pascullo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
2%
Jenn Gambatese
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
2%
Courtney Balan
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
2%
Jim Stanek
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
John Scherer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Kerstin Anderson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
L Morgan Lee
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Annalise
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
8%
Olivia Tavares
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
Debi Freund
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Amber Skye Noyes
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
5%
Adam Bloom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
5%
Aaron Kaplan
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
4%
Alexandria Palazzo
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
4%
Priscilla Squiers
- FAITH HEALER
- Sherman Players
3%
Caleb Hanley
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Tullio Milani
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Jeremy Gable
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Todd Santa Maria
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Susan Smith
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Alex Palazzo
- PROOF
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Emma MacDonald
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Erin Wallace
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%
David Michael Tate
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Amanda Bloom
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
2%
Stephen Clarke
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Bradley Playhouse
2%
Kathleen Narowski
- MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%
Kat Blaire
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Alicia Dempster
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Sara Vegas
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Emma Palizza
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
1%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sarah Street
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
18%
Rod Brogan
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
13%
Carlyn Connolly
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
12%
Jen Cody
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Dana Domenick
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
8%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Christopher McLinden
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
8%
Jennifer Van Dyck
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Anthony Vaughn Merchant
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Nicholas-Tyler Corbin
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Jonathan Walker
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
4%Best Play (Non-Professional) MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
9%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
9%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
8%MISERY
- Cabaret On Main Theater
6%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
6%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
5%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
5%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%THE FATHER
- Drama Works Theatre
4%NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
4%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
3%MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
3%THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theatre of Manchester
3%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME
- Clan na Gael Players
2%MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
2%M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%Best Play (Professional) AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
19%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
17%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
14%ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
13%TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%ENGLISH
- Theaterworks Hartford
11%THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
9%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
6%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
David Kievit
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
13%
Andrew Lugo
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
9%
Von Del Mar
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
7%
Julianna Corrales
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Greg Brock
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
5%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
4%
Andrew Okell
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
4%
David Macharelli
- PLAZA SUITES
- Little Theater of Manchester
4%
Steve Loftus
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
4%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%
Shane William Kegler
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Andrew Okell
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Robert Bria
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
3%
Scott Sheldon
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage
3%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Diana Matsuzaki
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
3%
Duane Campbell
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Andrew Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Larry Klein
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Ryan Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%
Andrew Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
David Macherelli
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
1%
Kevin Pelkey
- MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
April Bartlett
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
12%
Ann Beyersdorfer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
11%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Beowulf Boritt
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Cully Long
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Kristen Martino
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Emmie Finckel
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
David L. Arsenault
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
David Goldstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
John Bono
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
4%
Starlet Jacobs
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Robert Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
4%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Glenn Bassett
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Glenn Bassett
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mark Firestone
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
15%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
9%
Tyler Kittleman
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
9%
Chris Corrrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
7%
Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
7%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
6%
DANIEL BRIA
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
5%
Bill Watson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
5%
Bill Watson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
5%
Matt Sullivan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
Seth Crino
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
Nicholas Jorrge
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Don Rowe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Seth Crino
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Gabbi Mendelsohn
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
2%
Lou, Tony & Eric
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Lou Okell
- AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Laina Kominos
- MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dustin Pfaender
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
14%
Dustin Pfaender
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
13%
Graham Stone
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
11%
Jay Hilton
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Graham Stone
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Jay Hilton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Jay Hilton
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Lindsay Jones
- FEVER DREAMS
- Theatreworks Hartford
6%
Jeff Sherwood
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Jon Damast
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Graham Stone
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Graham Stone
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Jonathan White
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Jonathan White
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Jay Hilton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
12%
Aaron Reynolds
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
4%
Rachelle Ianniello
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
4%
Alaina McCarvill
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
4%
Grace McGovern
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%
Will Reynolds
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Billy Winter
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%
Scott Towers
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%
Amanda Magurne
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Anthony Francis DeRose
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Anika Pinto
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Ashley McLeod
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Riley Sapp
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater On Broad St
2%
Benjamin Elling
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Lexi Kinniburgh
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
2%
Pedro Figueroa
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Sharon Brouillard
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Complex Performing Arts Center
2%
Grace Kennedy
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Billy Hicks
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Jack Ferdman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Jonna E. Capone
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Cecil Carter
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
1%
Paige Lichty
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Michael Solano
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Ariana Valdes
- WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
11%
Ariella Serur
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Harrison Drake
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
David R. Gordon
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Carlos Velasquez Escamilla
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
5%
Scott Mikita
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Camilo Velasquez Escamilla
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
5%
Behr Marshall
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Savannah Stevenson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Ella Cahill
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Ryan Knowles
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Keegan Smith
- SISTER ACT
- Seven Angels
4%
Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Jonah Nash
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Jennifer Babiak
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%
Landry Champlin
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
2%
Joseph Dellger
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Olivia Fenton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
2%
Keisha T. Fraser
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%
Maeve Marbury
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
2%
Rashidra Scott
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Jason Williams
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%
Mikaela Secada
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Miles Langrick
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Andrew Rosestein
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
7%
Amelia Nemeth
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
7%
Colin McLoone
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Andrés Idrovo
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Dan Murphy
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Andrew Blanchard
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
3%
Patrick Joyce
- MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
3%
Sophie Marcus
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
William Corriveau
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Bradley Playhouse
3%
Priscilla Mollard
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Trevor Burch
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Bill Mullen
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Ashley Rockwood
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%
Dave Clark
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Bill Rodman
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Chris Turner
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Nichelle Rollins
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
William Alexson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Brodey Ott
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
Jim Douglas
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Kelly Lazenby
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Terrance J. Peters
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theater Company
2%
Eilis Garcia
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
Preston Arnold
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
1%
Lucy Babbitt
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Westport Community Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Matt Mancuso
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
17%
Caroline Kinsolving
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
14%
Sam Given
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Allie Seibold
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Nick Apostolina
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
10%
Sienna Brann
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Daryll Heysham
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Reid Sinclair
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Will Nash Broyles
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Michael Irvin Pollard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
17%DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ
- Pantochino Productions
15%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
13%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Center Stage
12%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
11%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
9%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
7%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART
- Center Stage
3%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Musicals at Richter
10%
The Bradley Playhouse
9%
Cabaret on Main Theater
6%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%
Pantochino Productions
6%
Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Opera House Players
5%
Center Stage Theatre
4%
Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Magnolia Theatre Company
4%
The Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Brookfield Theatre
3%
Ridgefield Theater Barn
3%
Curtain Call
2%
Niantic Playhouse
2%
The Little Theater on Broad Street
2%
Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Windham Theatre Guild
2%
Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
2%
Little Theater of Manchester
1%
Eastbound Theatre
1%
Castle Craig Players
1%
Phoenix Stage Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Musicals
17%
A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)
11%
Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Hartford Stage Company
8%
The Bushnell
8%
Bushnell Memorial Theater
7%
Sharon Playhouse
6%
Playhouse on Park
6%
Legacy Theatre
5%
Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Valley Shakespeare Festival
4%
Seven Angels
4%
Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse
3%
Westport Country Playhouse
3%
Summer Theatre of New Canaan
3%