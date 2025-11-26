COME FROM AWAY and More Set for Ivoryton Playhouse 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Over the past 96 years, the Ivoryton Playhouse has showcased a wide variety of stories and music from around the world on their stage. In 2026, they will present a very special season, an American celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Their America 250 season opens on March 26 with an old favorite – a hilarious celebration of their home state. I'M CONNECTICUT is a wacky, sweet, romantic comedy by CT native Mike Reiss, who has been making us all laugh for years as a writer with The Simpsons. Why does sweet, kind Marc struggle to find love? Because he comes from Connecticut, a land of steady habits, sanity, and politeness. A must-see comedy for anybody from the Nutmeg State. March 26-April 19, 2026.

On May 7, take a step back in time to South Philadelphia in 1959. LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL by Lanie Robertson is a Tony award-winning play that brings to life the soul and struggles of jazz legend, Billie Holiday. Featuring a selection of Billie's iconic songs, including “Strange Fruit” and “God Bless the Child”, this acclaimed play with music transports the audience on a spellbinding journey for one of the jazz legend's final concerts. May 7-31, 2026.

In June and July, they celebrate America 250 with the founding fathers who come alive in the glorious musical 1776 by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone. This powerful, award-winning Broadway show brings the story of the nation's founding to life. Join John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they fight for independence against a deadlocked Continental Congress in a retelling filled with humor, romance, pathos, and nail-biting tension. It's revolutionary! June 25-July 26, 2026.

COME FROM AWAY by Irene Sankoff and David Hein tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. In a moment filled with fear and uncertainty, joy and resilience prevail as the tiny community of Gander pulls together and strangers become friends. Through exuberant music, humor, and heart, this show celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the most difficult of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest of places. August 6 – September 6, 2026.

This year is also the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Honoring the veterans who served this country reminds us that patriotism is not just a sentiment, but a practice. A PIECE OF MY HEART by Shirley Lauro follows the true stories of 6 women – nurses, a Red Cross volunteer, and an entertainer – who served in Vietnam. The significant role that women played in the war is often unacknowledged. Their stories and music are powerful, reminding us of the human cost of war and the scars that still remain. October 1 – 25, 2026.

Continuing the Playhouse tradition, their own holiday show, PLAYHOUSE HOLIDAY JAMBOREE by Katie Barton and Ben Hope, features festive tunes, family stories, some new surprises, and so much more. Inspired by classic radio shows and old-time musical revues, this is the perfect holiday show for the whole family. What better way to end a special birthday year! November 19 – December 20, 2026.

Gift certificates and subscriptions are on sale now. Subscriptions are a great way to save money and support live theatre, and they make great holiday gifts! Six- and three-play subscriptions are available now. Single tickets will go on sale March 3, 2026.