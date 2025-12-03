Broadway's Eddie Korbich Will Lead Sacred Heart University's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway actor Eddie Korbich will headline Sacred Heart University’s production of A Christmas Carol this season at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts. Performances will run Dec. 12-14.

Korbich’s Broadway and New York credits include his breakout role as Tobias Ragg in Sweeney Todd, and roles in Carousel, Seussical, Wicked, The Little Mermaid, A Christmas Story, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and The Music Man. He returns to Dickens’ timeless tale after previously portraying Jacob Marley in another production.

“I just always loved Dickens, and I always loved this story,” Korbich said. “When the opportunity came, I said yes—maybe it’s time for me to do the other guy.”

The Sacred Heart staging features an adaptation written by alum Grace Curley ’23, with Korbich joining the student ensemble on campus throughout the rehearsal process. “I love working with students. Whatever they need me to do, I’m there for it,” he said, noting that he’s eager to engage with the SHU community during the run.

“Having Eddie join us for A Christmas Carol is an extraordinary gift to our students and audiences alike,” said Gerald Goehring, artistic director of the School of Performing Arts and executive director of performing arts at Sacred Heart University. “He brings not only decades of Broadway experience, but a generosity of spirit that embodies what this story is truly about—redemption, community and hope. Watching our students work alongside an artist of his caliber is exactly what we strive for at SHU: creating moments where education and professional artistry meet on stage.”

Korbich said his Scrooge aims to move beyond stock caricature—a reimagined character with heart and truth. “The biggest challenge for me is to try to be as truthful as I can with a lot of the stereotypes,” he said.

Korbich plans to build a performance rooted in humanity, humor and hard-won change. “Expect a wonderful evening that launches us into the holiday, where audiences leave a little lighter, maybe taking away something they hadn’t thought of before.”