Five-Show Main Stage Subscriptions Available At Playhouse On Park

There are five Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's eleventh season: A SHAYNA MAIDEL, TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL, PRIDE & PREJUDICE, UGLY LIES THE BONE, and IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU. Subscribers save 20% over individual tickets.

Not only will you save, but you will also have the ability to exchange tickets at any time. Additionally, your seats (which you can choose) will be the same for every performance. Pricing for five-show subscriptions ranges from $70 (for preview performances) to $176. Take advantage of our best seating by subscribing to our newly added Tuesday and Saturday matinees!

Dates for our five Main Stage shows are as follows: A SHAYNA MAIDEL - October 30 through November 17; TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL - January 15 through February 2; PRIDE & PREJUDICE - February 19 through March 8; UGLY LIES THE BONE - April 22 through May 10; IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - July 1 through August 9.

Subscribers can add stop/time's DIVAS at a 20% savings! Stop/time Dance Theater is Playhouse on Park's professional dance company in residence, and offers an original production each season.

For more information or to order your subscription, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.





