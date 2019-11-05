Deepak Chopra Comes To The Palace Theater Waterbury

Deepak Chopra, the world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation is coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury on February 20, 2020, 7:30pm. The New York Times bestselling author, will present a talk on THE NATURE OF REALITY. Tickets go on sale December 9, at 10:00am and may be purchased on line at www.palacetheaterct.org, by calling the Box office at 203.346.2000 or in person at 100 East Main Street, Waterbury . This unique event is sponsored by Post University.

Chopra's latest book Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential - A Personal Guide to Ultimate Transformation, Peak Experiences and Revolutionising How You Live and Work was released in October.

"There are countless ways we make our intentions come true, and people are constantly looking for the right one. The promise of making our dreams come true remains baffling, however. Some people manifest their deepest dreams, wishes, and desires while countless others do not" - Deepak Chopra

Join Chopra as he addresses these questions as well as practical ways to experience transformation and healing.





