BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Connecticut Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Connecticut:

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Liam Vincent Hutt - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 12%
 Taven Blanke - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 8%
 Ari Frimmer - RAGTIME - Music Theatre of CT 7%

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Justin Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Landmark Community Theatre 5%
 Mark Bosse - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Hartford Summer Arts Festival 5%
 Jimmy Johansmeyer - GLITZ! - Pantochino Productions 5%

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Frank Mastrone - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 16%
 Alex Rafala - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 15%
 Zach Appelman - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 14%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Francisco Viera - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 11%
 Carl Cannella - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 6%
 Tyler White - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Shepaug Dramatics 6%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Josie Todd - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 7%
 Chloe Cheers - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 7%
 Erica Parks - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Mary Mannix - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 4%
 Anna Hicks - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 4%
 Kaiya colqujoun - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Shoreline Theater academy Shoreline actors collective 3%

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Mia Dillon - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 18%
 Cynthia Hannah - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 14%
 Amelia White - A DOLL'S HOUSE: PART 2 - TheaterWorks 13%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Sybil Haggard - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Landmark Community Theatre 8%
 Alicia Dempster - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%
 Allie Campbell - AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN - Sacred Heart University 4%

Best Choreography (Equity)
Marc Kimelman - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
 Chris Bailey - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 13%
 Chip Abbott - WORKING - ACT of CT 10%

Best Choreography (Non-Equity)
Chantel Martin - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 9%
 Matthew Guerrera - THE WIZARD OF OZ (SORT OF) - Pantochino Productions 8%
 Simone Depaulo - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 7%

Best Connecticut Playwright
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 21%
 Scott Stephen Kegler - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 17%
 Charlie Fusari - THE AMERICAN DREAM - Sacred Heart University 15%

Best Costume Design (Equity)
Jen Caprio - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 20%
 EMILY REBHOLZ - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 17%
 Brenda Phelps - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%

Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 11%
 Lesley Neilson-Bowman - MAMMA MIA! - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 8%
 Rose Masselli Morse - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 8%

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Gabriel Barre - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 16%
 John Rando - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 15%
 Daniel C. Levine - WORKING - ACT of CT 9%

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 8%
 Rhiannon Carta - AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 6%
 Jerry Goehring - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 5%

Best Direction of a Play (Equity)
Kevin Connors - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 30%
 Darko Tresjnak - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 19%
 Christian Libonati - TREASURE ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 14%

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Equity)
Ed Bassett - SHERWOOD; THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Phoenix Stage Company 8%
 Jerry Goehring - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 7%
 Kevin Sosbe - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity)
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 20%
 BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 18%
 THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 10%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Non-Equity)
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 6%
 HAIR - Sacred Heart University 6%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Landmark Community Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Equity)
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 52%
 THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Playhouse on Park 22%
 MILLER MISSISSIPPI - Long Wharf Theater 19%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Non-Equity)
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 12%
 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 9%
 TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 9%

Best Lighting Design (Equity)
Jason Kantrowitz - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
 JEFF CROITER - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
 Jack Mehler - WORKING - ACT of CT 10%

Best Lighting Design (Non-Equity)
Ian Diedrich - MATILDA - Landmark Community Theatre 19%
 Jeff Carr - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 14%
 Rob McPherson - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - East Lyme Regional Theater 9%

Best Musical (Equity)
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
 BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 17%
 WORKING - ACT of CT 8%

Best Musical (Non-Equity)
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 7%
 HAIR - Sacred Heart University 5%
 INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 5%

Best Musical Direction (Equity)
ADAM SOUZA - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 23%
 Katya Stanislavskaya - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 12%
 Michael O'Flaherty - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 12%

Best Musical Direction (Non-Equity)
Kerri Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 7%
 Ken Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 5%
 Alan Dougherty - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Shoreline Theater academy shoreline actors collective 5%

Best Original/New Work/New Adaptation
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 24%
 THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 14%
 PASSING THROUGH - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

Best Play (Equity)
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 19%
 TREASURE ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 14%
 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 9%

Best Play (Non-Equity)
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 11%
 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 10%
 TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 9%

Best Scenic Design (Equity)
Walt Spangler - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 20%
 DONYALE WERLE - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
 Jack Mehler - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 10%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)
Von Del Mar - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 15%
 Michael Bane & Ben Silberman - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 12%
 Tricia Hul/ Jack Nardi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 11%

Best Sound Design (Equity)
Jay Hilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 21%
 JAY HILTON - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 21%
 John Salutz - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%

Best Sound Design (Non-Equity)
Sara Brown - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 16%
 Lou Okell - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 13%
 Brendan Borbone - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 8%

Best Special Theatrical Event
WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT - New Paradigm Theatre & Norwalk Symphony Orchestra 16%
 DECADES IN CONCERT: SEVENTIES - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 13%
 A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 9%

Best Touring Production
HAMILTON - Bushnell 32%
 COME FROM AWAY - Bushnell 18%
 WAITRESS - Bushnell 14%

Theatre of the Year (Equity)
Goodspeed Musicals 35%
 ACT of CT 10%
 Seven Angels Theatre 9%

Theatre of the Year (Non-Equity)
Sacred Heart University 9%
 Landmark Community Theatre 8%
 Connecticut Theatre Company 7%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Connecticut Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music