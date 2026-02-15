Madison Lyric Stage Announces 2026 Summer Festival Programming

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company now entering its 14th year, announced that its 2026 season will feature a new format and a new venue.

Returning to one of its original homes, MLS will become the theater-in-residence at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society, for a month-long summer festival of popular and classical music and drama.

The Summer Festival will feature three major events: Barry & Bette, a tribute concert to Barry Manilow and Bette Midler; Outcasts & Innocents, celebrating the musical world of Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears; and a fully staged production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This summer, discover three must-see events spanning popular music, theatre and opera," said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "It’s a festival designed for those who crave powerful storytelling, gorgeous music and extraordinary performances. We are also offering a Summer Festival Pass for all three events of our whirlwind season, a great way to take part in our entire celebration of the arts here on the shoreline!"

2026 Season Details

Barry & Bette! The Music of Bette Midler and Barry Manilow

June 27 at 7 p.m. and June 28 at 4 p.m. Tickets: $40

The festival lights up with a dazzling tribute to two icons: Barry Manilow and Bette Midler. Tenor Marc Deaton, a cast of 6 singers and a terrific band led by pianist, Jill Brunelle, ignite the stage with soaring renditions of beloved hits including Mandy, Could It Be Magic, Wind Beneath My Wings and The Rose. This high-energy celebration captures the glittering heart of the ’70s, ’80s and ‘90s.

Outcasts and Innocents: The Musical World of Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears

July 10 at 7 p.m. and July 12 at 4 p.m. Tickets: $40

Journey deep into the hauntingly beautiful realm of Benjamin Britten, and his muse, tenor, Peter Pears. In this cinematic, semi-staged experience, tenor Marc Deaton — drawing on his four-decade international career — transforms into more than 10 of Britten’s unforgettable characters, supported by a company of 8 guest artists with music direction by Jill Brunelle.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

July 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 Tickets: $45

Lose yourself in a world of shimmering fairies, tangled romance and hilarious mischief — all brought to life in a visually rich staging. Shakespeare’s beloved comedy for all ages is a forest tale of order and disorder, reality and appearance and love and marriage. The evening will be preceded by an entertaining pre-show of merriment with singers, food and drink.

Festival passes for all 3 productions, offering a 15% discount off individual tickets, are now on sale. Tickets for individual productions are also available.

All performances will be held at Madison’s Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society, located at 297 Boston Post Road in Madison.