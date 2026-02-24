THREE MUSKETEERS: 1941 Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Repertory Theatre will continue its 76th Anniversary Season with Megan Monaghan Rivas’ Three Musketeers: 1941, running March 7 – 16, 2026 in the Nafe Katter Theater on the University of Connecticut campus.

Vive la résistance! Set in occupied Paris during the Second World War, Three Musketeers: 1941 follows the efforts of a French Resistance cell of young women led by their former teacher. While the resistance fighters’ Musketeer code names obscure their true identities, the qualities that define The Musketeers — camaraderie, courage, and a commitment to their cause — shine brightly. When their primary resistance contact is arrested by the authorities, it’s up to Treville and her compatriots to deliver a British spy safely back to England; but Inspector Richelieu and his collaborators have other plans.

CRT Managing Director Michelle Polgar directs. Polgar directed a previous Rivas iteration of the Three Musketeers story, complete with sword fighting and fancy hats. Polgar notes that this version, while paying homage to the intrigue and heart in Dumas’ novel, “reminds us that when we combine our unique gifts, we are stronger; and when we work together, we can make a difference — even when facing apparently insurmountable odds. A timely and compelling reminder. All for one, and one for all!”

Learn more about playwright Megan Monaghan Rivas’ inspiration and development of the play at https://connecticutrep.uconn.edu/threem-2526/.

Three Musketeers: 1941 features scenic design by M.L. Fyfe, lighting design by Kimani Gordon, costume design by Katy Mann, and sound design by Jake Neighbors. Alison Savino is the Production Stage Manager. Follow us on Instagram @crt_uconn for news and profiles of students and guests.