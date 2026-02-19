Charter Oak Cultural Center to Premiere LO COTIDIANO by Cin Martinez

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Charter Oak Cultural Center will present a one-night-only performance of the world premiere play Lo Cotidiano by Hartford playwright Cin Martinez. The new drama was commissioned by Charter Oak and inspired by oral histories of Latinas as part of the non-profit's Ada Maria Isasi-Diaz Justice Institute. The play will receive a one-night-only performance on Saturday, March 28 at 7:30pm at The Foisie Family Theatre in Toad Hall at Watkinson School.

The cast of Lo Cotidiano includes Rebecca Betancourt, Taixa Lenid, Mia Lozada, Jessee Muñiz Poland and Lydia Velez Herrera.

In Lo Cotidiano, a young woman is about to launch her career-changing novel, her mother spirals when she accidentally discovers that her daughter only credits her grandmother for inspiring her unapologetic and daring path. This work explores the complexity of family dynamics, the struggles and triumphs of Latinx women, highlighting the stories of the lives of Latinx women that, too often, go unheard.

About the Playwright

Cin Martinez is a playwright/performer from Hartford. In 2006, Cin joined HartBeat Ensemble and embraced social justice theatre play creation. Cin's love for playwriting began when she collaborated on Flipside, winning Best Ensemble (NYC Fringe Festival.) Cin's biggest success was her play Pegao which was premiered by HartBeat Ensemble in May 2019 with sold-out shows. Her latest play Moonlighters has been workshopped by TheaterWorks Hartford and HartBeat and is set to debut in 2026. Cin was fellow for Hartford Foundation for Public Giving Artist of Color Accelerate and served as an adviser for the Artist of Color Unite. Cin is a recipient of the Connecticut Latino De Oro Awards in the Arts and Destino Futuro award by Prospanica Connecticut.