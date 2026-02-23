Warner Theatre to Host Inaugural Homeschool Open House in April 2026

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Warner Theatre will present its first ever Homeschool Open House on Monday, April 27, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Warner Center for Arts Education, located at 99 City Hall Avenue in Torrington. This unique event offers homeschool families (grades Pre K – 5) throughout Connecticut an opportunity to explore the Warner's arts education programs while enjoying hands-on creative workshops and a special appearance by beloved children's author Victoria Kann.

The morning will include a behind-the-scenes tour of the Warner's historic theatre, showcasing the venue's rich history and the magic that happens both on stage and behind the curtain. Families will also learn about the comprehensive arts education programs and resources available to homeschool students at the Warner, from theatre classes to visual arts opportunities.

Students will participate in a variety of creative workshops led by Warner Master Teaching Artists, including:

Make your own bookmark

Make your own Pinkalicious cupcake

Innovative Textiles / Notecards

Journal-Making

Following the workshops, students will have the opportunity to share their creations during an Artistic Share and Showcase, connecting with teaching artists and other homeschool families in the community.

The highlight of the event will be a special Meet & Greet with Victoria Kann, the award-winning author and illustrator of the beloved Pinkalicious series. Kann will read from her book, answer questions, and take photos with the children. Attendees will have the opportunity to pre-order the book and have it signed by the author at the Open House.

“We are thrilled to bring this special event to the homeschool families of Northwest Connecticut” said Kristin Davis, Senior Director, Education, Talent & Business Development. “The Warner Theatre has always been committed to serving diverse educational communities, and this Homeschool Open House represents an exciting new way to connect with families who are passionate about integrating the arts into their children's education. We can't wait to welcome everyone for a morning of creativity, learning, and fun.”

Light refreshments will be provided for the child participants. Tickets are $23 per student and include all workshop activities, light refreshments, and two complimentary tickets to see Pinkalicious or We Can Do It as part of the Warner's Daytime Performance Series.