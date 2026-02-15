Theatre Artists Workshop Launches New Visions, New Voices with Staged Reading of INHERITING THE WELL

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Artists Workshop of Westport, Connecticut launches its New Visions, New Voices initiative with a staged reading of Inheriting the Well by award-winning playwright Lisa McCree on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

Each performance will be followed by a talkback.

Set in the aftermath of the 1970 racially-charged Kempton Street riots in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Inheriting the Well traces three generations of Black women as they confront inherited trauma surrounding mental illness, addiction, sexuality, and equality. In recognition of Women's History Month, all artists involved in this production are women.

New Visions, New Voices was established through an anonymous $10,000 grant to amplify underrepresented undiscovered voices and expand diversity in storytelling and Theatre Artists Workshop membership. "We don't know the source of the grant," said TAW President Molly Garbe Brown, "but we welcome the generosity and will use it to broaden opportunities for new perspectives in theater." Funds raised from this event will replenish and grow the New Vision, New Voices initiative.

Directed by Westport Country Playhouse Directing Fellow Anissa Felix (Broadway: Motown the Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Netflix's Survival of the Thickest), the reading reflects TAW's ongoing commitment to developing bold new work.

Founded in 1983, Theatre Artists Workshop is a professional theater collective whose projects have gone on to Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional, and international productions. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.