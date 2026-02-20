Photos: Wilton Playshop to Present MASTER CLASS by Terrence McNally

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wilton Playshop has released first look photos of its production of MASTER CLASS, the Tony Award–winning play by Terence McNally. The drama centers on legendary opera diva Maria Callas as she leads a master class for young singers, revealing both her commanding artistry and personal vulnerabilities.

Directed by Al Recchia and produced by Michele Bennett, MASTER CLASS examines artistic discipline, ambition, and the demands of performance. McNally’s play blends humor and music with moments of reflection as Callas recounts her career and confronts her past.

Priscilla Squiers of Danbury stars as Maria Callas. The cast also includes Andrew Gadwah of Wilton as Manny Weinstock, Sandra Fernandes of Shelton as Sophie De Palma, Alea Vorillas of Cortlandt Manor as Sharon Graham, Bill King of Norwalk as Anthony Candolino, and Hugh Tucker of Oxford as the Stagehand.

Performances take place at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lover’s Lane, Wilton, CT, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. The production runs approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. The play contains occasional strong language and adult themes.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online at the Wilton Playshop website.

