TheatreWorks New Milford to Stage THE SHARK IS BROKEN This February

TheatreWorks New Milford will open THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Friday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m., launching a run through March 14.

Written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the play offers a comedic, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jaws. Co-written by Robert Shaw’s son, the production explores the real-life tensions among Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider as they endured filming delays caused by the movie’s malfunctioning mechanical shark.

The script focuses on the egos, frustrations, and camaraderie of the three actors stranded on a boat during the chaotic production of what would become the first summer blockbuster.

The TheatreWorks production is directed by Connecticut-based director and actor Joe Harding. The cast includes Michael Wright as Quint (Robert Shaw), Eric Lyga as Brody (Roy Scheider), and Mike Zimmerman as Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss). Friday night performances will include a post-show reception with a meet-and-greet with the actors.

Weekend performances continue through March 14. Tickets are available online or by calling 860-350-6863.

TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple award-winning, non-equity theater company that has been named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine. Theatre parking is located at 20 Elm Street Extension, New Milford, CT 06776, just off Route 202 near CVS.