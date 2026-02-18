Fairfield Center Stage to Present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR With All-female Cast

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

WHAT: Community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage (FCS) will present an all-female cast production of the 1970s rock opera JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Fairfield, CT. The show runs for two weekends, March 20-28 inside the sanctuary of St. Timothy Campus of St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 4670 Congress Street in Fairfield CT (free parking lot onsite & on street parking). Tickets ($35 reserved/front pews and $25 General Admission/rear pews) are on sale now.

The performance schedule is as follows: Fri Mar 20 @ 7:30pm (opening), Sat Mar 21 at 7pm, Sun Mar 22 at 5pm, Fri Mar 27 at 7:30pm, Sat Mar 28 at 2pm, and Sat Mar 28 at 7pm (closing).

This production will feature an all female cast of 22 local performers and a live onstage band of 6 musicians. The all-local production staff includes Director/Choreographer Todd Santa Maria, Music Director Eli Newsom, Costume Designer Melissa Kennedy, Scenic Designer Kevin Pelkey, Sound Designer Chris Gensur, and Lighting Designer Don Rowe. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Holly Corso serves as Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

The all-local-female-cast features principal actors: Maggie Meath(Jesus), Jenny Maso (Judas), Hailey Stevenson (Mary), Lindsay Johnson (Simon / Soul Girl), Karina Brea (Peter), Julie Loyd (Pilate), Marilyn Olsen (Caiaphas), Maggie Kruse (Annas), Lisa Dahlstrom (Priest), Marcelle Morrisey (Herod). The Ensemble includes: Sonya Alexander, Lindsey Anderson (Apostle), Sue Berry, Kiersten Bjork (Apostle), Olivia Dallape (Apostle), Nicole Ferris, Emily Frangipane (Apostle), Jacqueline MacLean, Sarah McCormack, Najlaa Noonan (Apostle), Brianna Parkin (Apostle / Soul Girl), Elissa Ranney (Apostle), Jennifer Turner (Apostle / Soul Girl), Sadie Walker (Apostle)

About the show:

The first musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as "Superstar," "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Gethsemane." A true global phenomenon, Jesus Christ Superstar continues to touch new generations of audiences and performers.

Following this show the 2025/26 season concludes with The Wedding Singer (May 8-17, 2026). Plans for the 2026/27 season are currently underway. Open call auditions are held throughout the year at various times.