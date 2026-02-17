JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT To Be Presented At Palace Theater

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Waterbury’s Palace Theater and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra will present JURASSIC PARK in concert on Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. The film will be projected in high definition while the orchestra performs John Williams’ original score live, synchronized to the picture.

Under the direction of Music Director Leif Bjaland, the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra will perform the Academy Award-winning score as Steven Spielberg’s film unfolds on screen. The presentation offers audiences the opportunity to experience the music and film in a live concert setting.

“Jurassic Park is more than a movie — it's a cultural phenomenon. John Williams' score is a masterpiece that intensifies every moment of the film. Experiencing it live with a full orchestra will be nothing short of breathtaking,” said Bjaland.

“We are proud to bring this extraordinary event to Waterbury,” added Frank Tavera, CEO of the Palace Theater. “Jurassic Park in Concert is a perfect blend of film and music that will captivate audiences of all ages. It's an experience you simply can't get at home.”

Prior to the second half of the film, students from Bravo Waterbury!, the Waterbury Symphony’s after-school music education program at Children’s Community School and Brass City Charter School, will perform “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.

The event highlights the continued partnership between the Palace Theater and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, organizations that collaborate to expand arts access and education in Northwestern Connecticut.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 2:00 PM

Venue: The Palace Theater, Waterbury

Tickets: Available at the Palace Theater box office or by calling (203) 346-2000