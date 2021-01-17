Capital Classics Theatre Company Presents CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS CONVERSATIONS

The Capital Classics Theatre Company will be presenting its "Contemporary Classics Conversations" program on January 27, 2021, for students participating in the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. This annual Festival is a national theater program where 18,000 students from colleges and universities across the country present their work and participate in educational programs. This year, the Festival is virtual, and the theme is "Social Action Theater."

As part of its "Contemporary Classics Conversations" program, actors and members of the production team at Capital Classics will perform scene readings from Athol Fugard's one-act play, Victory. Between excerpts, audience participants will discuss the play's themes and their relevance to our world today.

Set in New South Africa, following the first free election in 1994, Victory features two adolescents discovered robbing a home. Their discovery leads to a night of dialogue, revealing the hardships of living in apartheid-created poverty. This powerful play examines the despair of many young Black citizens in South Africa who see little prospect of a constructive future.

Capital Classics held a Zoom event on August 17, 2020, with the West Hartford Public Library to kick off its "Contemporary Classics Conversations" program, which is funded in part by a grant from the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. It also held Zoom events in September 2020 at the Housatonic Community College, the DEC Play Club, and the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, which sparked important discussions with students and the community.

If you would like to take part in one of these powerful online discussions/play readings, Capital Classics has two upcoming Zoom events that are free and open to the general public:

Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

"Contemporary Classics Conversations"

Hosted by Hill-Stead Museum

Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

"Contemporary Classics Conversations"

Hosted by HartBeat Ensemble

For more information, or for the Zoom login details, visit CapitalClassics.org.