Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Cancels Events Through April 6 Due to COVID-19

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will be closed and all performances, forums, space rentals, workshops, and tours will be cancelled from March 14 through April 6, 2020 in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While we regret having to make this change, the health and safety of our community and patrons are of utmost importance to us as the risk of contracting the virus increases daily. The decision was informed by working continually with the Connecticut Department of Public Health, the state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Office of the Governor, and the Eastern Highlands Health district.



The cancelled events include:

March 14: She Thinks She's Queen Elizabeth But She's Dirty Gerts To Me by PuppetKabob

March 26: "Puppets and Little Shop of Horrors" Forum with Martin Robinson

March 27: Tobacco: A Crankie Shadow Play with Gusti Sudarta and Rumput

April 2: "Things That Act Shakespeare" Forum with Jungmin Song

All ticket holders for She Thinks She's Queen Elizabeth But She's Dirty Gerts To Me by PuppetKabob will receive a refund. The process is as follows:

If you paid with a credit card, a refund will be issued to the credit card that was used to complete the purchase. If we are unable to refund that credit card, you will receive a refund check from the University.

If you paid via cash or check, you will receive a refund check from the University.

All refund checks will be mailed to the address we have on file. No further action will be required on your part. The box office will automatically initiate the refund process.



The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will be closed to the public through April 6.



The Ballard Institute requests your patience during this period. If you would like further details, please contact Emily Wicks, Manager of Operations and Collections, at emily.wicks@uconn.edu.

The Ballard Institute looks forward to resuming scheduled activities after April 6, 2020. More information will follow in the coming weeks as the situation subsides.





