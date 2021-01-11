Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! Actors' Theatre of Columbus, Otterbein University & More Take Home Wins!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Heaton - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Brandon Karl - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Doug Joseph - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Heaton - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Ian Larson - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2019

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Kaitlin Descutner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Pleasure Guild - 2014

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Holly Hanson - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Kara Marie Hancock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Francesca DiFrancesco - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Tatum Beck - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Otterbein University - 2018

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2020

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Community)

Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Educational)

Stella Kane & Anna Elliot - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Professional)

Jeff Fouch - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Community)

Tasha Naneth - WENDY DARLING - Curtain Players - 2017

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Julianne Nogar - FORBIDDEN ZONES: THE GREAT WAR - The Ohio State University - 2017

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Professional)

Que Jones - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Josh and Todd Kaplonski - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Janetta Davis - DECISION HEIGHT - Columbus School for Girls - 2019

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

William Goldsmith - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2018

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Heather Schultz - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Aileen Targett - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Kevin Connell - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - The Ohio State University - 2016

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2019

Best Local Original Script Of The Decade

Todd Decker - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Community)

Amy Oblinger - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Educational)

Lori Kay Harvey - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2020

Best Musical Of The Decade (Community)

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019

Best Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020

Best Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019

Best Play Of The Decade (Community)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020

Best Play Of The Decade (Educational)

MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2019

Best Play Of The Decade (Professional)

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2020

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Community)

Hal Houston - FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Stephanie Gerckens - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Community)

Curtain Players

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Educational)

Otterbein University

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Professional)

Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Community)

Todd Decker - Grandview Carriage Place Theatre

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Professional)

Cathy Bregar - The Nest Theatre

