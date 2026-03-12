Avalon Productions to Hold Auditions for 13: THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Local teens with a passion for performing will soon have their chance to take the stage as Avalon Productions holds auditions for the high-energy coming-of-age musical 13: The Musical, featuring music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. Auditions are scheduled for next Saturday, March 21, at The historic Avalon Theatre, and community members are encouraged to help spread the word about this exciting opportunity for young performers.

The musical follows Evan Goldman, a soon-to-be thirteen-year-old whose life suddenly changes when his parents divorce and he moves with his mom from bustling New York City to the small town of Appleton, Indiana. With his bar mitzvah on the horizon, Evan worries that if he can't convince the coolest kids in school to attend his party, surviving middle school might be impossible.

As Evan navigates a new social landscape filled with popular kids, nerds, jocks, and cheerleaders, he experiences the ups and downs of adolescence - including first crushes, awkward moments, and heartbreak. Along the way, he begins to discover what it truly means to be a friend. Packed with humor, heart, and an energetic pop score, "13: The Musical" captures the excitement and challenges of growing up with a cast made up entirely of teenage performers.

Avalon Productions is casting all roles for the production and encourages performers ages 11 to 17 to audition. Experienced performers as well as those trying theatre for the first time are welcome. Anyone who enjoys acting, singing, and dancing is encouraged to take part in the audition process.

Audition information - including a tentative rehearsal schedule, audition forms, song selections, and character sides - is now available online. Audition appointments can be scheduled directly through the website, and performers can find full details and sign up at:

https://www.theavalontheatre.org/auditions-13themusical Auditions will be held at The Avalon Theatre in Marysville, Ohio, located at 121 S. Main St. from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Auditions are by appointment only, so be sure to sign up!

Avalon Productions encourages families, students, educators, and community members to help share the opportunity with talented teens throughout the region.

Following auditions and rehearsals, 13: The Musical will take the stage at the Avalon Theatre for four performances: Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 2 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the performances will be $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 13 and under.

With its infectious music, heartfelt story, and talented young cast, "13: The Musical" promises to be a lively and relatable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.