Photos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's Production Of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Liberty Union Musical Theater will present DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID this week at the Liberty Union Auditorium in Baltimore, Ohio. The production features a cast of 97 students from the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools. Check out photos of the production.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale and the 1989 Disney animated film, the musical follows Ariel, a young mermaid who longs to leave her ocean home and live in the world above. The stage adaptation features a book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.

The score includes songs from the animated film such as “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Under the Sea.” The production features costumes, choreography, and an ensemble of sailors, sea creatures, and Ariel’s fellow mersisters.

Rachel Sponseller will star as Ariel opposite Ben Chabot as Prince Eric. The supporting cast includes Cienna Lodge as Ursula, Bailey Shy as Sebastian, Jack Westhoven as King Triton, Elizabeth Conn as Scuttle, Rory Gaskill as Flounder, Charlie Sponseller as the Pilot, and Rowan McNulty as Chef Louis.

The production is directed and choreographed by Jill Henwood, with music direction by Emily Fisher.

Performances will take place at the Liberty Union Auditorium, located at 500 W Washington St. in Baltimore, Ohio. The performance schedule includes Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.

Photo Credit: Amy Todd

The Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID

