HOW I BECAME A PIRATE to be Presented at Avalon Theatre in Marysville

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Adventure, laughter, and a bit of pirate mischief are headed to uptown Marysville as Avalon Productions brings How I Became a Pirate to the stage at the historic Avalon Theatre March 27th through 29th.

Audiences of all ages are invited to climb aboard for a delightful theatrical journey when a crew of comical pirates lands on North Beach in search of someone with a very special skill: digging the perfect hole for buried treasure. Their search leads them to young Jeremy Jacob (Marshall Potts), who eagerly joins the pirates and their boisterous captain, Braid Beard (Donald Groves), on a quest for the ideal treasure spot.

What begins as a thrilling pirate adventure soon becomes a heartwarming story of discovery. As Jeremy experiences life on the high seas-complete with pirate rules, treasure maps, and plenty of laughs-he begins to realize that the most valuable treasures in life aren't gold or jewels, but the love of family and the comfort of home.

Based on the popular children's book, and filled with catchy songs, colorful characters, and playful humor, How I Became a Private promises a lively and engaging experience that will delight children while charming adults just as much. The production celebrates imagination, friendship, and the joy of adventure, making it a perfect outing for families.

Performances of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE will be held at The Avalon Theatre on Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 13 and under, and can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org/events. The Avalon Theatre is located at 121 S. Main St. in Marysville, Oh. Join The Avalon Theater as they continue the tradition of bringing engaging live performances, movies, and live theater experiences to audiences in Union County and beyond.

Families looking for a fun, musical adventure won't want to miss their chance to join the crew and discover that the greatest treasure might be closer to home than they think.