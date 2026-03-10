MAMMA MIA! Begins This Spring at Dublin Coffman Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dublin Coffman High School will present MAMMA MIA!, the musical featuring songs by ABBA, with performances scheduled April 8–11 at the DCHS Performing Arts Center in Dublin, Ohio.

Set on a Greek island, MAMMA MIA! follows a young woman who invites three men from her mother’s past to her upcoming wedding in hopes of discovering which one is her father. The story unfolds through the songs of ABBA, combining comedy, romance, and dance numbers as the characters reunite two decades after their last visit to the island.

The production is directed by Dan Stowell and features a large student cast. Performers include Rachel Blake, Ainsley Mustard, Sammy Grant, Amelie McDaniel, Quinn Bailey, Emma Mytinger, Meg Chapman, Evie Shuchter, Maggie Zhang, Rachel Palmer, Sami Mytinger, Rylee Schwinghammer, Connor Dively, Matthew Bellamy, Brendan Bachert, Shrivasan Muralidhar, Nicholas Vertucci, Emmett Hamm, Austin Slinger, Finnley Casey, Filippo Mazur, Nolan Jaster, Gabe Hund, Lily Marrocco, Jackson Adams, Echo Burgess, Brandon Clark, Annabelle Coe, Tommy Corwin, Max DiMarco, Aubree Dorazio, Ema Dugarte, Charlie Freed, Eli Freytag, Cowen Grant, Ellie Harrass, Sophia Ives, Mia Johnston, Katey Joos, Elli Freytag, Ellie Harrass, Lily Marrocco, Sophia Ives, Natalie Trudell, Emma Sheen, Katey Joos, Charlie Freed, Brandon Clark, and Phoebe Weills.

Ticket Information

Performances of MAMMA MIA! will take place April 8–11 at 7:00 p.m. at the DCHS Performing Arts Center, located at 6780 Coffman Road in Dublin, Ohio. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at https://dublincoffmandramaclub.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. prior to each performance.