Darren Knight and Red Squirrel to Perform at Avalon Theatre in Marysville

The Laugh Along Comedy Series is bringing a night of high-energy, Southern-style stand-up comedy to Marysville as viral sensation Darren Knight-best known for his wildly popular "Southern Momma" character-takes the stage alongside powerhouse comedian Red Squirrel on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Avalon Theatre.

Hailing from Munford, Alabama, Darren Knight has become one of the fastest-rising comedians in America. Named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch," Knight has built a massive following with his no-holds-barred humor and relatable take on Southern life. His beloved "Southern Momma" character has captured the hearts of millions online, helping him amass a social media following in the millions while consistently selling out theaters and casinos nationwide.

Knight is currently touring with his brand-new "Howz Ya Momma an 'Em Tour," delivering fresh, high-energy material while staying true to the unapologetic Southern sass and storytelling that made him a viral phenomenon. Whether on stage or online, Knight's unfiltered comedy keeps audiences laughing and coming back for more.

Joining him for the evening is Red Squirrel, a dynamic comedian known for her razor-sharp wit, high-energy storytelling, and unmistakable Southern charm. For more than 14 years, she has been lighting up stages across the country with hilarious takes on everyday life, marriage, and the quirks of Southern living.

Red Squirrel spent eight years touring alongside Darren Knight, helping build a loyal fanbase while proving herself as a comedic force in her own right. She has headlined top comedy venues across the country, including Zanies Nashville, Comedy Zone Cherokee, Comedy Zone Jacksonville (FL), the StarDome in Birmingham, Alabama, and The Bottling Plant in Opelika, Alabama. Her success also includes leading two national comedy tours: "Red Squirrel and Her Nuts" Tour featuring Ginger Billy and Catfish Cooley, and the "Glitter and Grit" Tour featuring Ashley Gutermuth and Robin Phoenix.

Together, Darren Knight and Red Squirrel promise an unforgettable evening packed with relatable stories, Southern sass, and laugh-out-loud moments.

The Laugh Along Comedy Series featuring Darren Knight (Southern Momma) and Red Squirrel will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 S. Main St., Marysville, Ohio. Tickets are $45.00; they can be purchased online.