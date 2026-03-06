Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr. presented by the Hilliard Arts Council, one of our By Kids, For Kids productions. Dive under the sea with Ariel and friends in this splashy, enchanting stage adaptation of the beloved Disney classic! Featuring hit songs like “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” and “Kiss the Girl,” this magical musical will delight audiences of all ages.

Follow the adventurous young mermaid Ariel as she dreams of life beyond the waves and makes a daring deal with the sea witch Ursula to follow her heart. With colorful characters, catchy tunes, and dazzling undersea fun, The Little Mermaid Jr. is the perfect family outing — full of laughter, love, and the power of finding your own voice. Make a splash this season — join us “under the sea” for a musical adventure you’ll never forget!

Music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater, Book by Doug Wright. Director/Choreographer - Amy Lang, Music Director - Alexa Rybinski, Technical Director - Pat Hamrock, Assistant Director - Tina Schreck, Cast:: Ariel - Carmella Piunno, Carlotta - Jocelyn Rivers, Chef Louis - Micah Trueblood, Flotsam - Shawni Weibel, Flounder - Caden Trueblood, Grimsby - Jack Lewis, Jetsam - Sawyer Allen, King Triton - Jackson Tolman, Pilot - Owen Keller, Prince - Eric Josh Ringger, Scuttle - Phoebe Holt, Sebastian - Alice Tweedy, Ursula - Kaden Shafer, Adella/Princess 3 - Kenley Dove, Allana/Princess 2 - Eleanora Comer, Andrina/ Princess 6 - Milly Thompson, Aquata/Princess 1 - Taylor Stewart, Arista/Princess 5 - Kendal Men, Atina/Princess 4 - Charlotte Mess, Seahorse - Parker Vana, Bass - Norah Miller, Carp - Quinn Essex, Chub - Gracie McManus, Fluke - Allie Hanhilammi, Harp - Caetlyn Mussleman, Tentacles - Quinn Essex, Allie Haworth, Allie Hanhilammi, Gracie McManus, Water Dancers - Zoey Blitz, Harper Penny, Franchesca Taylor, Jellyfish - Linus Carlson, Mira Taysavang.

Performances run Friday, Mar. 6 & 13, at 7:00pm, Saturday, Mar. 7 & 14 at 2:00pm, Sunday, Mar. 8 & 15 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer