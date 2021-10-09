Photos: Inside Short North Stage's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN VIP OPENING NIGHT GALA

Short North Stage invited the audience to walk the red carpet and enjoy an old Hollywood style Gala after the Friday, October 8th, Opening Night performance of Mel Brook's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN.They mixed and mingled with the cast while enjoying a delectable Jewish delicatessen spread provided by Forty Duece complete with the ever famous black and white cookies from The Goodie Shop. Toasting to a successful opening, the Green Room space was transformed for the event with room for social distancing. Join Short North Stage on their Friday opening nights all season and add on the Gala ticket for only $25!

Performances for Young Frankenstein run October 7rd thru November 7th, 2021 at the Garden Theater, 1187 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.shortnorthstage.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer