CAPA Will Host Mermaid Theatre Of Nova Scotia With BILLY GOATS GRUFF AND OTHER TALES

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia will launch its fifty-third season with BILLY GOATS GRUFF AND OTHER TALES, an hour-long staged adaptation inspired by three well-known folktales.

CAPA will host the production at the Davidson Theatre on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available now.

Written by Danny Everson and produced by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, the work draws from Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Three Little Pigs, and The Three Billy Goats Gruff. The story follows a brave raccoon and a clever mouse who embark on a treasure-seeking adventure and unintentionally rescue familiar characters from each tale. The production is intended for children ages 3 to 7.

Everson said, “Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales is an inventive and joyful story adapted from folktales I was told as a young child. We wanted to create a world of play, where the set is highly transformative and the landscape continuously shifts through evolving projections. Mermaid Theatre's magic extends far beyond puppetry; it lies in our ability to offer young audiences a sense of wonder, inviting them into a world where adventure can be found in every moment.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), at www.capa.com, or by calling (614) 469-0939.

ABOUT Mermaid Theatre OF NOVA SCOTIA

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s adaptations of children’s literature have reached more than seven million spectators on four continents. Established in 1972, the company is recognized internationally for its puppetry and visual design.