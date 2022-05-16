Photos: Inside Short North Stage's SPRING AWAKENING OPENING NIGHT GALA

Broadway's hit angsty rock musical hits the Garden Mainstage in a spectacular new staging by Artistic Director Edward Carignan and New York City Choreographer Trevor Schmidt. Featuring a heart-pounding score by alternative singer/songwriter Duncan Sheik (pop hit "Barely Breathing"), Spring Awakening is a seductive and intimate look at the challenges of adolescent lovers in strict 19th Century German society. The subject of an upcoming HBO documentary and winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, this landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is still very relevant today. Presented by a thrilling cast of up and coming talent this show will inspire, ignite, and illuminate everyone in the audience.

Spring Awakening will perform from May 5th now extended to June 4th at the Short North Stage (https://www.shortnorthstage.org/) Showtimes are 7pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 2pm Sundays. Tickets range From $39 - $54 with student rush tickets available for $20 at the door. Group discounts available. Visit www.cbusarts.com for more information.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer