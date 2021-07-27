Photos: Inside Pickerington Community Theatre's AN EVENING OUT WITH PCT

Pickerington Community Theatre had a night of cabaret-style outdoor performance to celebrate the return of live theater.

Performers included: Rachel Lorenz, Lindsay Weiser, Victoria Morejon, Katelyn Cordell, Marquan Denby, Ella Drake, Shelly Riggs, Courtney Werner, Corrine Gorgas, Sam Myers, Jaxon Newsome, Samuel Jeffries, Elizabeth West, Veronica Tuttle, Ashton Leyland, Malena Dewhurst, Ashley Robbe, Carli Werner, Mercedes Seaman, Tori Daniels, Jill Henwood, Tuttle-Berstein Family, Takafumi Uzawa, Charlotte Emigh, Maryn Hoyt, and Nora West.

PCT is excited to announce audition information for its Fall 2021 production of 12 Angry Jurors! Auditions will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church (268 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147) on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31, 2021. More information about the audition and upcoming shows can be found on their website: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer