Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's RADIUM GIRLS

"Radium Girls" is based on the true story of female factory workers who painted watch dials with self-luminous paint in the 1920's. At the time, newly-discovered radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous glow-in-the-dark watches all the rage--until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. The play follows the efforts of Grace Fryer, a factory worker who fights for her day in court.

Performances run July 29th thru the 31st at 7:00 pm and July 31st at 2:30 pm, 2021 at Jeanne B McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. To purchase tickets, visit: https://my.cbusarts.com/events/2352

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer