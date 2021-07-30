Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's RADIUM GIRLS
Radium Girls, What’s the buzz? Summer Stock at its best.
"Radium Girls" is based on the true story of female factory workers who painted watch dials with self-luminous paint in the 1920's. At the time, newly-discovered radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous glow-in-the-dark watches all the rage--until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. The play follows the efforts of Grace Fryer, a factory worker who fights for her day in court.
Performances run July 29th thru the 31st at 7:00 pm and July 31st at 2:30 pm, 2021 at Jeanne B McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. To purchase tickets, visit: https://my.cbusarts.com/events/2352
