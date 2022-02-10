Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

pixeltracker

The Last Five Years runs from Feb 11th thru the 19th

Feb. 10, 2022  

The Last Five Years, a musical written by Jason Robert Brown, explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show uses a form of storytelling in which Jamie's story is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met) and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage). The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as their timelines intersect.

Directed by Hal Houston, the Cast includes: Matthew McVay as Jamie and Abbey Cavalancia as Cathy.

Performances are Feb 11th through the 19th, 2022 at FIVE14 Church, 5477 N. Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ohio. For tickets visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/17962

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS


Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain
Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain

From This Author Jerri Shafer