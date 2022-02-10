Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The Last Five Years, a musical written by Jason Robert Brown, explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show uses a form of storytelling in which Jamie's story is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met) and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage). The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as their timelines intersect.

Directed by Hal Houston, the Cast includes: Matthew McVay as Jamie and Abbey Cavalancia as Cathy.

Performances are Feb 11th through the 19th, 2022 at FIVE14 Church, 5477 N. Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ohio. For tickets visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/17962

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer