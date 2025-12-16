Cirque du Canines Brings A Holiday Extravaganza to The Avalon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Avalon Theatre will host a one-of-a-kind holiday performance as Cirque du Canines brings its Holiday Extravaganza to the stage on Saturday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. Audiences of all ages are invited to experience the magic and heartwarming spirit of this nationally acclaimed dog circus-now with a festive twist.

Bursting with holiday energy and canine charisma, the Holiday Extravaganza showcases high-flying frisbee stunts, box high jumps, agility acts, hoop tricks, jump-roping, dynamic choreographed routines, vibrant costumes, colorful props, and much more. Each performance is designed to delight, entertain, and celebrate the extraordinary bond between humans and their canine companions.

Cirque du Canines was founded in 2019 through the creative collaboration of former Ringling touring performer Gail Mirabella and longtime trick-dog performer Michelle Harrell. United by a shared vision of what a true "dog circus" should embody, the duo combined their artistry, their beloved dogs, and their dedication to positive-reinforcement training to craft a performance that is both thrilling and heartwarming. Their dogs are not just performers-they are family, treated with the utmost love and care as the true stars of the show.

