CAPA to Host COAST TO COAST Tour, Featuring Colin James, Matt Andersen and Terra Lightfoot

CAPA will host the Coast to Coast Tour, featuring James, Andersen, and Lightfoot together on the Lincoln Theatre stage at 7:30 pm Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Together, these three acclaimed artists unite for a showcase of masterful songwriting, vocals, and musicianship—a night of genre-spanning music.

Colin James, one of Canada's most celebrated blues-rock artists, brings a career spanning 21 studio albums, 8 Juno Awards, 31 Maple Blues Awards, and multi-platinum sales. His newest release, Chasing the Sun, showcases an electrifying sound with guest appearances from luminaries such as Lucinda Williams, Darryl Jones, Charley Drayton, Charlie Musselwhite, and gospel legends Ann and Regina McCrary. His 2021 album Open Road, winner of the 2022 Juno Award for Best Blues Album, continues to highlight his unmatched range—melding fresh collaborations with reimagined classics.

Matt Andersen, known for his powerhouse vocals and soul-stirring stage presence, brings music from The Hammer & The Rose, a record overflowing with heart. In this latest album, Andersen trades heavy blues riffs for warm, tender arrangements that spotlight his emotional depth as a songwriter. Thoughtful and deeply human, his songs balance the head and the heart—delivering the richness fans expect from one of Canada's most compelling voices.

Terra Lightfoot rounds out the lineup with her dynamic fusion of pop-rock, roots, and blues. Her 2023 album, Healing Power, captures her evolution into a masterful songwriter and performer. With JUNO nominations, Polaris Prize long-list nods, and international tours supporting artists like Bruce Cockburn, Blue Rodeo, and Willie Nelson, Lightfoot's commanding vocals and guitar work shine across a set filled with energy, chemistry, and impeccable craft.

