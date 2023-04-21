Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's NUNSENSE

"Nunsense" is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser, a talent show designed to raise money to bury their dearly departed sisters who have passed away due to an unfortunate culinary experience. The show has the distinction of being the second-longest running Off-Broadway show in history with 3,672 performances,

Book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, Cast: Reverend Mother - Caroline Harkness, Sister Hubert - Carolyn Hughes, Sister Mary Robert - Jessie Strait, Sister Mary Amnesia - Alexa Rybinski, Sister Leo - Laura Grondin

Performances run April 21, 22, 28 and 29 @ 8PM and April 23 and 30 @ 3PM at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2238108®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer