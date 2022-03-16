Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School's THE ADDAMS FAMILY

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Directed by Mr. Zack Pytel. Choreographer: Colleen Creghan, Tech Directors: Mrs. Kate Gilchrist & Brian Mravec, Pit Orchestra Director: Mr. Brian Stevens, Stage Manager: Maya Valcourt, Assistant Stage Manager: Mandy Younkman, Assistant Stage Manager: Lila Alix. The Cast includes: Gomez Addams - Surith Krishna, Morticia Addams - Meredith Walsh, Wednesday Addams - Avery Young, Pugsley Addams - Sammi Berniger, Uncle Fester - Brady Williams, Grandma - Kylyn Smith, Lurch - Luc Watzman, Lucas Beineke - Trey Worthen, Alice Beineke - Megan Liepelt, Mal Beineke - Zach Allen, Conquistador - Sarthak Krishna, Caveman - Jacob Ramirez, Soldier - Evan Yu, Gambler - Alex Vilkinofsky, Puritan - Joey O'Banion, Ancestor/Monster - Daniel Gorbett, Saloon Girl - Ella Corbin, Flight Attendant - Eva Fraser, Courtesan - Elyse Janikian, Bride - Carleigh Benson, Cavewoman - Mairin Bush, Flapper - Abby Adair. The Ancestor's include: Sydney Campbell, Lily Dramble, Mia Gartner, Molly Grimm, Ancestor/The Moon - Erica Raju, Ava Rogers, Alisha Tercius, Adrienne Wise, and Josie Yoho.

Performances run March 17th thru the 19th, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61181

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer