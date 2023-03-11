Photos: First Look at MTVarts' SEUSSICAL JR.

"Oh, the thinks you can think" when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza.

Check out the first look below!

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty | Music by Stephen Flaherty | Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle. Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss.

Performances are Mar.10 7:30pm, Mar. 11 2:00pm & 7:30pm, Mar.12 2:00pm, at Knox Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.mtvarts.com/index.php/upcoming-events/193-seussical

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer