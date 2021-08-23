Vermilion Historic Opera House to Become Summer Residence of Cleveland Ballet

Harbourtown Fine Arts Center and the city of Vermilion is welcoming Cleveland Ballet as their first ever professional ballet company in-residence. In late summer 2022, Cleveland Ballet's 28-member company will be taking the stage August through September, at the Harbourtown Fine Arts Center, a historic opera house recognized on the national registry that is scheduled to undergo extensive renovations this year.

Cleveland Ballet will feature a unique program that will include classical, neoclassical, and new works. The diverse repertoire will be done in collaboration with distinguished classical musicians and opera singers, offering Vermilion audiences the opportunity to experience three magnificent artforms by world-class artists.

Cleveland Ballet's new summer residency positions the company together with top-tier summer programs like The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center, New York City Ballet in Saratoga, NY, and the Santa Fe Opera Festival.

"We are so thrilled of our partnership with the charming town of Vermilion. It is a unique opportunity for our company to expand our audience reach in Northeast Ohio to not only the locals but to summer tourists who would otherwise be unable to see our traditional performances at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland," said Co-Founder, President and CEO Michael Krasnyanksy, PhD.

Dr. James Chapple, President of Harbourtown Fine Arts Center, stated that "this is an amazing opportunity not only for Harbourtown Fine Arts Center, but for the city of Vermilion. This partnership continues our mission to 'nurture the growth of fine arts in the community' and allow Vermilion residents to see and experience all forms of the arts. We believe that we can continue the restoration of this historic building with fundraising opportunities with the Cleveland Ballet, as well as bring performances by the troupe to our citizens." Vermilion's mayor, Jim Forthofer also expressed his thoughts stating "that the Harbourtown Fine Arts Center is an important piece of Vermilion's cultural growth. I am thrilled that they have brought the prestigious Cleveland Ballet to our beautiful little community and have given them a summer residence to our new cultural partner."

The Cleveland Ballet will present its first performance of Momentum set to the magnificent score of Felix Mendelssohn, and choreographed by Co-Founder and Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe in Vermilion as part of the summer residency on Saturday, September 18th at the Village Green Park, located in front of the Town Hall. Show tickets can be purchased by visiting https://harbourtownfineartscenter.org. Tours of the HFAC will be provided, as well as a stunning performance by the company during that evening. The Village Green Park is located at 736 Main St. Vermilion, OH 44089.