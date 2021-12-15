Tickets On Sale for RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2022 at Connor Palace

The Official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour returns with an all new production for 2022!

An experiment gone wrong has sent the audience spiraling through time with no way of returning to the present.

Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th Season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding your way back to 2022. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.

Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.