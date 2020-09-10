This Saturday Cleveland Public Theatre Presents AWAKENINGS: A Virtual Gala

A two-part event on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents Awakenings: A Virtual Gala, a celebration in two parts. At 7pm (ET), tune into WKYC Channel 3 or WKYC's website for a one-hour TV special: Awakenings, A Celebration of Cleveland Public Theatre, presented by WKYC Studios.

At 8:15pm (ET), a casual virtual After-Party kicks off to celebrate CPT and our PAN Awardee, Micki Byrnes (President & General Manager of WKYC Media), recognizing her advocacy for education, community building, and the arts. The celebration will conclude with a dance party.

For 17 years, Cleveland Public Theatre's annual fundraising extravaganza, Pandemonium, transformed the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performance in every corner. The creative minds at CPT are dreaming up a different experience for 2020-a virtual experience that will take guests inside the labyrinth-from the comfort of their homes. The proceeds from Awakenings: A Virtual Gala will benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Awakenings, A Celebration of Cleveland Public is a labor of love created in collaboration with our executive producer WKYC Studios, along with our partner the Cleveland Film Company. This one-hour television special includes beloved CPT performances as well as brand new art filmed with comprehensive COVID-19 safety measures inside the Gordon Square Theatre, footage from the CPT archives, and interviews with partners and artists who make what CPT does possible. To view photos from the special, click here.

The Virtual After-Party, a Zoom meeting, will include live performances, a celebration of the 2020 PAN Award Honoree, and will conclude with a dance party. To purchase a ticket, click here.

