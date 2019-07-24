Theatre In The Circle Presents THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

Cleveland's Theatre in the Circle will open its fall season with an electrifying revue featuring the songbook of the multiple Tony Award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb. Kander and Ebb are the distinguished and celebrated writing team behind dozens of hits from Broadway and film. The World Goes 'Round features music from the Broadway shows Cabaret, Chicago, The Rink, The Act, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and many other blockbusters, as well as the indelible Martin Scorsese film New York, New York. The show includes such gems as "Cabaret," "Maybe This Time," "Mr. Cellophane," and "New York, New York."

The World Goes 'Round runs Thursday, September 12th through Sunday, September 15th, 2019, with all performances taking place at Judson Manor, 1890 E. 107th Street. Tickets are available in advance online at www.theatreinthecircle.com, or at the door ($20 general admission; $18 seniors 65 and up; $12 students).

Says the show's director, Mark Corcoran: "I've always been a sucker for a Kander and Ebb show. Their music and lyrics are about ordinary folks in extraordinary situations. Whether capturing life's big breaks or really lousy luck, these guys get the pulse of the moment from the throbbing syncopation of Chicago and Cabaret to the soaring songs of The Kiss of the Spider Woman. The World Goes 'Round has got it all: the highs, the lows, the laughter and the tears of being human, but always with the affirming theme that though life is tough we hang in there and the world keeps turning 'round."

The cast features five dazzling performers. Henry Benjamin Foraker is a Cleveland State University senior whose favorite recent credits include Pippin (Pippin), Sweeney Todd (Anthony), The Fantasticks (Matt: The Boy), Godspell (All Good Gifts), The Producers (Lead Tenor), Les Miserables (Thenardier), Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), and All Shook Up (Jim). Natalie Green is known for roles in She Loves Me (Ilona), Ella Enchanted - The Musical (Ella), An Octoroon (Zoe), Or, (Nell Gwynn and others), A Civil War Christmas (Raz/Anna Surratt) at many venues including Dobama, French Creek, and Mamai. Jennifer Justice is no stranger to Theatre in the Circle, having choreographed the hit The All Night Strut and starred as Rhetta in Pump Boys & Dinettes; her favorite performance credits include Chicago (Roxie Hart), A Chorus Line (Cassie), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Guys and Dolls (Miss Adelaide), The Addams Family (Morticia), The Pajama Game (Gladys Hotchkiss) and Steel Magnolias (Truvy). Joe Monaghan is a familiar face to many audiences as a frequent guest artist for The Musical Theater Project concerts; he appeared in Mercury Theatre Company's Mama Mia earlier this summer. Joe is a Musical Theater graduate of Baldwin Wallace University. Finally, Lisa Marie Schueller recently returned from several years living in Spain and is jumping back into the area theater scene. She recently appeared as Abigail Adams in 1776 at Ohio Shakespeare Festival and as Jess in Theater in the Circle's concert reading of Winesday. She holds a BFA in acting and an MA in education from KSU.

From torch songs to love songs to acerbically funny songs, The World Goes 'Round is about embracing life with its ups and downs, loves and losses, hilarity and heartbreak. It's also about the strength of the human spirit and hope.





