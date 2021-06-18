The Youngstown Playhouse Hires Nathan Beagle as Producing Associate and Director of Audience Services

Youngstown, OH - The Youngstown Playhouse is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Beagle as Producing Associate and Director of Audience Services. In his new role, Nathan will work closely with Artistic Director Joshua William Green and Executive Director Kayla Boye to serve Playhouse patrons while contributing to the creative integrity of the organization.

Of the new hire, Green stated, "I am beyond thrilled to have Nathan Beagle on our team. His experience and skills are exactly what we have been looking for. It is an added bonus that he is a good friend. We are very proud to have such a strong representation of alumni from the YSU Department of Theatre and Dance."

Boye stated, "We are so elated to welcome Nathan to our growing organization at this crucial time. Nathan will play a pivotal role in our return to live performances as we reconnect with our patrons and volunteers, and we are truly fortunate to have such a dedicated, talented, gracious addition to our team. On a personal level, I am grateful for the chance to work with my fellow alum of Howland Local Schools and YSU, and for the privilege to collaborate with Nathan as a professional colleague."

Beagle is an experienced artist who has worked in professional theatre for over 10 years. He comes to The Youngstown Playhouse from The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York City, where he previously served as Front of House Manager.

His performance credits include Dave in "The Full Monty" (Northern Lights Playhouse), Jacob Marley in "A Christmas Carol", Mr. Mushnik in "Little Shop Of Horrors" (Jenny Wiley Theatre), Sheldon Potts in "Junie B. Jones" (Prather Entertainment), Osric in "Hamlet" (What Dreams May Company), and The Cat in the Hat in "Seussical: The Musical" (Youngstown State University). He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies from Youngstown State University and is an alumnus of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. States Beagle, "I am looking forward to serving The Playhouse and the community, and I am excited to be a part of The Playhouse team."